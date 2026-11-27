NHS data reveals a 55 percent jump in ADHD referrals to over 835,000 patients, sparking expert concerns about private clinic marketing strategies and diagnostic quality standards.

NHS figures indicate that referrals for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder ( ADHD) assessments have surged by more than 55 percent in a single year, reaching 835,390 patients awaiting specialist care or currently receiving treatment as of September. This dramatic increase from 538,265 patients the previous year highlights a severe strain on mental health services and has triggered intense scrutiny regarding the drivers behind the rising numbers.

Referral Numbers Skyrocket Year Over Year

According to the latest data, approximately 38,400 referrals were recorded in September alone, equating to roughly 1,300 new cases per day. This stands in stark contrast to a Government review published last month, which found that around 5,000 people per month were being referred for assessments in 2019. The total volume of open referrals, which occur when a general practitioner recommends an assessment, has risen from around 33,000 seven years ago to current levels, representing a 25-fold increase.

Also read NHS ADHD Autism Services Face Closure Due to Staff Retention Crisis

The month-over-month growth remains consistent, with every month in the past year showing an climb except for one. The sharpest single-month increase occurred between May and June, when the number of patients jumped from 717,395 to 801,870. This specific spike represented an addition of almost 85,000 patients, marking a 12 percent rise in just one month and underscoring the accelerating pace of demand.

Experts Cite Private Clinic Marketing Strategies

Professionals warn that this surge is partly fueled by marketing strategies employed by private clinics that profit from convincing individuals they have a disorder. Clinical psychologist Professor Peter Fonagy, who led the recent Government review, expressed deep concerns about the consistency and quality of private ADHD evaluations. These private firms now conduct more than half of all NHS-funded assessments because demand has significantly outstripped supply in many local areas.

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Professor Fonagy and his team argue that this commercialization risks harming a generation of children who are defined by diagnoses rather than opportunity. The report found that children diagnosed with ADHD before age 17 are approximately four times less likely to be in education, employment, or training in early adulthood. Each such case costs taxpayers an estimated £244,000 over the individual's lifetime.

Regional Disparities in Open Referrals

The geographic distribution of these cases reveals significant regional disparities across England. Surrey and Sussex recorded the highest number of open referrals at 67,595, followed by North East and North Cumbria with 65,370, and west and north London with 49,745. At the lower end of the spectrum, Somerset had just 3,560 referrals, while Northamptonshire recorded 5,430 and Gloucestershire 7,210.

Some 5,350 referrals were listed as coming from unknown locations, meaning they could not be mapped accurately. The NHS clarified that some patients remain on open referral lists even after receiving a diagnosis. This occurs because their ongoing care, including medication reviews, is still managed by the provider who issued the diagnosis, often because patients are not accepted back into their primary care setting.

Regulatory Calls and Diagnostic Concerns

Autism pioneer Professor Dame Uta Frith and clinical psychologist Dr Naomi Fisher have called for stricter regulation of private providers, arguing that the definitions of autism and ADHD have changed both formally and informally. They stated in the British Medical Journal that these changes make the conditions ripe for exploitation by providers who view assessments as a business opportunity.

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A recent survey of GPs suggested that many had never encountered a private provider rejecting a diagnosis request, raising further questions about quality control. An NHS boss warned earlier this week that services may be forced to close ADHD assessment programs after losing staff to private providers. Diagnoses of the condition, which affects concentration, activity levels, and control, have risen around 20-fold since the turn of the century, complicating efforts to maintain robust public health standards.