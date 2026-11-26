NHS trusts warn of closing ADHD and autism assessments as staff leave for private sector. Professor Fonagy review highlights quality concerns and soaring demand for neurodiversity services.

Senior health executives are warning that the National Health Service may be forced to permanently close specific Autism and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder ( ADHD) assessment services. This potential reduction in care capacity stems from an acute staff retention crisis where trained specialists are leaving public sector roles for better compensation in private firms.

NHS Trust chief executives report that the system is currently "incredibly pressurised" and faces a severe recruitment deficit. One trust leader stated they are facing the "possibility" that they must declare certain services unsafe and cease operations entirely because they cannot recruit sufficient personnel to deliver safe care.

Also read Stephen Timms Pip Review Ignores ADHD Claims Surge

Professor Peter Fonagy, who conducted a government-commissioned review, has raised significant concerns regarding the "consistency and quality" of ADHD and autism assessments. His findings indicate that while diagnosis rates have increased up to 40-fold, there is no evidence that the actual number of affected individuals has risen proportionally. The review also highlighted that private providers now conduct more than half of all NHS-funded ADHD assessments and a third of autism assessments.

Private Sector Recruitment Impact

Trust leaders describe a cycle where they recruit and train specialists, only to see these staff members leave immediately upon qualification. Private providers offer higher pay and more structured working conditions, which makes them highly attractive to newly qualified therapists. One executive noted they are not blaming staff for accepting these deals but emphasized the difficulty of restarting the training pipeline.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The financial and operational cost of this turnover is significant. Training new staff to reach the required standard takes approximately one year. Meanwhile, some trusts have already ceased providing adult neurodiversity services, which have moved entirely into the private sector. For children, the loss of staff has created gaps that the public system cannot currently fill.

Survey Reveals Widespread Burnout

A new survey from the NHS Alliance provides further context to the staffing crisis. The survey of 184 NHS leaders across England revealed that 78 percent were concerned about headcount reductions. Additionally, 86 percent expressed worry about staff morale, and 87 percent were concerned about burnout levels.

Sickness absence remains a major issue, with 80 percent of leaders citing it as a cause for concern. Furthermore, 79 percent of respondents indicated they were worried about the workforce's capacity to deliver required services. Sir Ciarán Devane, chief executive of the NHS Alliance, stated there is "real concern" about the overwhelming anxiety regarding workforce sustainability.

Outsourcing and Future Service Delivery

Some trusts are now considering subcontracting work back to the very private providers they are struggling to compete with. One leader admitted this does not feel like an efficient use of time or money, but they may have no other option to maintain service delivery. The mismatch between ground-level realities and public expectations continues to widen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Private firms are poorly regulated and allowed to advertise directly to potential customers, contributing to the ballooning bill for the NHS. As winter approaches, leaders question how long staff can continue to go above and beyond. The system faces a critical juncture where it must either rein in private sector influence or risk further erosion of public capacity.