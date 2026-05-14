NHS Achieves Major Milestone in Reducing Patient Waiting Lists

The NHS has seen a significant drop in waiting times for routine treatments, meeting interim targets for the first time in years despite ongoing diagnostic pressures.

The National Health Service in England has reached a pivotal turning point in its struggle to manage the massive backlog of patients awaiting routine care.

Recent data reveals that the health service has successfully met its interim target for reducing 18-week treatment waits for the first time in several years. This achievement comes after a substantial decline in the total number of patients on the waiting list, which has dropped by more than half a million since July 2024.

Currently, approximately 65.3 percent of patients are receiving their routine treatments within the 18-week window, marking the most significant annual improvement in waiting times seen in sixteen years. The overall waiting list now stands at 7.11 million people, the lowest level recorded in three and a half years.

Most notably, the number of patients enduring the longest delays—those waiting over a year for care—has plummeted by nearly half over the last twelve months and has decreased by more than 69 percent since July 2024. Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting has hailed these figures as evidence that the current government strategy for the NHS is yielding results.

He described the recent monthly drop in waiting lists as the largest in seventeen years, suggesting that the health service is on a trajectory toward the fastest reduction in waiting times in its entire history. This progress is attributed to a combination of targeted government investment, systemic modernisation, and the tireless dedication of medical staff across the country. The NHS also reported a record-breaking year for elective care, encompassing essential non-urgent procedures such as cataract surgeries and joint replacements.

Over the past twelve months, more than 18.6 million people either started or completed their care, representing an increase of over half a million patients compared to the previous year. Sir Jim Mackey, the chief executive of the NHS, emphasized that these statistics represent real improvements for patients and communities, achieved despite a winter of record demand and significant industrial action.

However, the narrative of success is tempered by warnings from healthcare experts and a rise in other areas of pressure. While treatment waits are falling, the wait for critical diagnostic tests is actually increasing. In March 2026, over 1.9 million people were waiting for an NHS-funded diagnostic test, an increase from 1.7 million the previous year. Specifically, the number of people waiting six weeks or longer for these tests rose to over 406,000.

This suggests a bottleneck where patients are struggling to get the necessary scans or tests required to enter the treatment pathway in the first place. This systemic strain is further exacerbated by record-breaking demand in A&E departments, an increase in ambulance callouts, and an unprecedented volume of GP appointments.

Additionally, labor strikes during 2025 and 2026 led to the cancellation or loss of an estimated 171,776 appointments and procedures, highlighting the fragility of the current recovery. Critics and medical professionals urge caution before declaring victory. Dr. David Griffiths from Teladoc Health UK pointed out that headline figures can be misleading because they often overlook the time patients spend waiting for the initial diagnostics that grant them access to secondary care.

Similarly, Sarah Woolnough of The King's Fund questioned the sustainability of the funding used to achieve these gains, noting that such spending may be difficult to maintain given the current economic climate. She warned that sprinting toward a milestone is not the same as implementing a lasting solution.

Bea Taylor of the Nuffield Trust echoed these concerns, expressing doubt that the NHS can sustain this momentum to reach the ambitious government target of ensuring 92 percent of patients are seen within 18 weeks by March 2029. The tension between short-term statistical gains and long-term systemic stability remains a central theme in the ongoing debate over the future of British healthcare





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