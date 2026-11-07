NHL Tonight: Your guide to all 12 games on Saturday's schedule

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There won't be another day when all 32 NHL teams are playing until April, but the league will be operating at 75% capacity on Saturday with 12 games on the schedule.

The slate of games offers a mixed bag of rivalries along with a superb matchup of two teams that have a high chance of meeting in the Stanley Cup Final. Read on for a look at what you need to know for each game, including betting info and broadcast details. The way that this season has shaped up thus far, these two teams could well be fighting for one wild-card playoff spot by season's end.

Also read First NHL Goal, First NHL Blood, Vitali Pinchuk Drives Predators to Victory

This will be the first showdown between the clubs, after Florida won all three matchups last season by an aggregate score of 16-8.to get rolling, as the NHL's all-time leading goal scorer has just one of them through 14 games. Instead, they've been paced by newcomerThe Predators enter this Central Division showdown having won three games in a row against a murderers' row of top contenders: 5-4 over the Lightning , 4-1 over the Hurricanes and 3-2 over the Avalanche in overtime.

Nashville also won the last matchup between the two teams, 5-2 on Oct. 17. The Preds had five different goal scorers in that game and won despite racking up 10 penalty minutes to the Blues' two. The Blues have a balanced offensive attack -- with five players in double digits in scoring through 16 games -- but have yet to have anyone break out. Does that begin Saturday?

To the surprise of many, these teams enter this matchup in third place in their respective divisions. . The Long Island native is on pace for 104 points, which would break the franchise's single-season scoring record by a defenseman . There have been 855 total meetings, and the Canadiens lead both the regular-season and playoff series.

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's early play -- a 7-1-1 record, 2.17 goals-against average and .925 save percentage -- has him on the Calder Trophy short list.is back among the league leaders in scoring , while Nylander is just outside the top 10. The goaltending fromIn the everlasting "which NHL division is best?

" debate, here's a data point: These teams enter this showdown with identical 10-6-1 records. The Mammoth are in second place in the Central, while the Senators are fourth in the Atlantic. All of that aside, this is a chance for fans to see some of the NHL's elite young talent hit the ice. That begins with Ottawa's, who scored another hat trick on Thursday to bring his career total to five in 228 games.

That sets an NHL record for the lowest number of games to five hat tricks, two games fewer than the previous record holder, Ovechkin. There's no official nickname for this NYC metro area rivalry -- unlike "Battle of New York" for Isles-Rangers and "Battle of the Hudson" for Devils-Rangers -- so maybe it's "Clash of the Commuters"? Regardless, the two teams have had some explosive matchups throughout the past decades.

The Isles hold the overall regular-season edge 155-89-32, while the Devils have won four head-to-head playoff series to the Isles' two. Of course, those were the pre-Connor Hellebuyck Devils. Does the involvement of the former Hart and Vezina Trophy winner change anything this time around? The Canes enter this game having lost just five games total out of 16 contests, while the Blackhawks have just four wins in 17 tries.

And that includes a 5-2 win for the Canes on Oct. 10 in Chicago. Ergo that massive moneyline.2 skydivers dead after colliding midair in Lake Elsinore, officials say Where Mayor-elect Nithya Raman defeated incumbent Karen Bass: Interactive map of the Los Angeles mayoral voteLess than 24 hours after a loss against the Central Division-leading Wild on Friday, the puck drops on a showdown with another powerhouse in Dallas.

Dallas has been a team of streaks this season: It began the campaign losing two, then won two, then lost another two, then won five, then lost two, then won two more before a loss Thursday to Columbus. It would appear the Stars are "due" for another loss -- or can they break the cycle?

For a pairing of teams that we might well see square off in the 2027 Stanley Cup Final, it's a little disappointing that both matchups are taking place so early in the season, but here we are. The Lightning won their first meeting 3-2 on Oct. 8. That game was the John Carlson Show, as the veteran defenseman scored twice to lead the way..

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Overall, the 23-year-old Swede is 11-2-3, with a 1.99 GAA and .922 SV% . The Wild also have two of the best players at their respective positions in the league in winger Will we see these two again in the Cup Final?

Stathletes projections give the pairing a 2.48% chance, which is 11th highest.if you have not yet -- has lost a fair amount of luster as the Red Wings have fallen off . Detroit doesn't have anyone to challenge MacKinnon that high up the leaderboard, but six players have hit double digits in points through 17 games, including 16 apiece for After playoff appearances by both of these teams in 2026, the postseason now seems like a distant fantasy.

Each team enters the game with 12 points. But hey, one win can start a streak and get them back on track!is one point ahead of Karlsson in two fewer games, and he has 46 points in 36 career regular-season games against the Penguins . If nothing else, this game should be entertaining -- unless you like low-scoring affairs.

These clubs have played twice already, with final scores of 6-5 Canucks and 9-7 Oilers. Following that season-opening win against Edmonton, Vancouver has won just two additional games in 17 tries. The Canucks have also yet to match the six-goal total since. But maybe this is the opportunity for leading scorer are 1-2-3 on the league's scoring leaderboard.

How much will they be padding those totals in this contest? What would the sport of hockey be without ice? In any event, indoor ice rinks are pretty important for the past, present and future of ice hockey, and there was a significant development on that front on this date in history.

On Nov. 7, 1896, the St. Nicholas Rink opened on the northeast corner of 66th Street and Columbus Ave. in New York, built by a consortium that included Cornelius Vanderbilt and John Jacob Astor. The St. Nicholas Hockey Club called the building home, and the rink would host the first matchup in ice hockey between Harvard and Yale, as well as the first matchup between women's ice hockey teams in the U.S. Eventually, the more lucrative sport of boxing took over the arena, and so hockey moved elsewhere in Manhattan.

But the St. Nicholas Rink was a critical step in the evolution of indoor ice facilities.