NHL Tonight: What to watch in Mammoth-Knights, five other games on Wednesday

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There are six games on the NHL schedule for Wednesday, including a trio of Metro Division teams facing off against Pacific Division foes, two wild-card hopefuls matching up in Orange County, and a critical clash between the Lightning and Sabres in Buffalo..

It's a rematch of the clubs' first-round playoff series this past spring, and a battle between two teams that seem poised to have long postseason runs in 2027. Read on for a look at what you need to know for each game, including betting info and broadcast details. With teams approaching the quarter mark of the 2026-27 season, there's more information and smarter projections on how each will finish.

Also read Preview: Suns Face Tall Task Tonight vs Spurs

Tampa appears well on its way to earning another postseason slot, while Buffalo has a bit of work to do. This is the first of four meetings between these teams this season after the duo staged one of the best games of the entire 2025-26 season on March 8. After a 3-1 loss to the Flames' Alberta neighbors in Edmonton on Monday, the Rangers get another chance to leave the province with some points.

The Flames have been better than their humble expectations thus far, entering play Wednesday in fifth place in the Pacific Division. A big part of that has been the power play, which is converting at a 28.6% rate that is fifth in the NHL. New York has been better than some expected, currently holding the No. 3 seed in the Metro.

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The Rangers have been aided by a glow-up season byAt the start of this season, this game looked tantalizing; after all, it featured a matchup of two teams that made the playoffs in 2026. Philadelphia has had issues in all three zones, resulting in a minus-21 goal differential and a 5-10-5 record after winning a playoff round in the spring with largely the same roster.

The Golden Knights sit right behind the Oilers in the Pacific, while the Mammoth have slid down the Central standings following a hot start that had them in first during October. But beyond the standings, this game should have some juice given how hard the two clubs battled this past spring in the Knights' 4-2 series win in the first round of the playoffs.

Goal suppression has been a stronger component for the Golden Knights thus far, as the 2.63 goals per game they are allowing is fifth in the NHL, compared with 3.50 per game allowed by the Mammoth . Pasadena woman fights to bring home mother she says was taken by caregiver Mayor-elect Nithya Raman receives warm welcome from Los Angeles City Council at 1st meeting after election win Another sneaky-fun West Coast game, as both the Predators and Ducks enter this game riding five-game winning streaks -- and in playoff position as play begins Wednesday.

Beyond those similarities, these teams are a study in contrasts, particularly when it comes to the relative ages of their key contributors. Pittsburgh enters this contest in Northern California after going 1-1 against the Sharks' SoCal neighbors -- defeating the Kings 5-2 but losing to the Ducks by the same score. This is the first matchup between the teams this season, and both are in desperate need of points after lackluster starts.

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Last season, the Penguins won 3-0 at the Shark Tank on Oct. 18, while the Sharks won an epic thriller -- 6-5 in OT -- on Dec. 13 in Pittsburgh, erasing a four-goal third-period deficit before John Klingberg netted the game winner. Colorado Avalanche 6, Toronto Maple Leafs 3Winnipeg Jets 4, New Jersey Devils 2Today in hockey history High-scoring hockey games are a fun watch .

On this date over four decades ago, one of the highest-scoring games of all time occurred -- at least for one team. Montreal Canadiens against the Quebec Bulldogs. On Nov. 11, 1981, the Minnesota North Stars were one goal shy of that mark, defeating the The score was 4-2 North Stars at one point in the second period, but the game got lopsided thereafter as Minnesota scored 11 straight tallies.

Bobby Smith had the biggest night on the stats sheet, with four goals and three assists. He finished the 1981-82 campaign with 43 goals and 71 assists . SoCal woman fights to bring home mom she says was taken by caregiverValley Glen residents clash with LA City over Flock camera security signs