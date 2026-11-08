NHL Tonight: What to know about Sunday's six-pack of showdowns

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As the first full week of November comes to a close, the NHL has a six-pack of games available for fans Sunday. It's another mixed bag of matchups -- and five out of 12 teams just played Saturday, so conditioning could be a factor.

Read on for a look at what you need to know for each game, including betting info and broadcast details. Since these two teams have both been good for the past handful of seasons, any matchup between them has had explosive potential. That's especially true after former Bruins captainSadly, Marchand is unlikely to play in this game given he is still recovering from a knee injury.

Also read First NHL Goal, First NHL Blood, Vitali Pinchuk Drives Predators to Victory

But he is with the team on this road trip, so perhaps fans will get to see him on the jumbotron at some point. Florida enters this game five points back of the first-place Bruins. What will be the gap after the game is over?know how they feel about him following the trade that sent him to Vegas in 2021.

And the good news is that this particular Sunday afternoon tilt does not conflict with a Buffalo Bills game; they're on "Monday Night Football" this week! Both of these teams made the playoffs in 2026, but Vegas has looked more like a 2027 playoff team than Buffalo thus far. The Sabres are 3-4-0 in home games this season, and they'd obviously love to get that record well above .500.

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Eichel paces the Golden Knights in scoring , while the Sabres are led by his U.S. Olympic teammateThese two clubs met on Oct. 29, resulting in a 6-4 win by the Lightning. Tampa built a 5-1 lead after two periods, thenIt's not often that teams finish with 10 combined goals in a game, but sign us up for another one like that!

Both the Devils and Leafs watched the 2026 playoffs from home, but both appear destined to be in the mix for berths this spring. If the season ended today, the Devils would have the Metro's No. 2 seed, while the Leafs would be two points back of the Panthers for the second Eastern wild card.in free agency; unfortunately, he has sputtered a bit out of the gate, going 3-7-2 with a 3.34 goals-against average and .886 save percentage.3 hours agois having a bounce-back campaign and sits among the top 10 in scoring with 27 points through 18 games.

Fellow USA Olympianis a bit off that pace with 23 points through 17 games, and scored the OT game winner for New Jersey against the Islanders on Saturday. In hindsight the deal looks quite lopsided. Farabee and Frost are among the Flames' leading scorers, while Kuzmenko is now in Pittsburgh and Pelletier is in Tampa.

One of the picks was used on Michigan State's Shane Vansaghi -- so maybe he can become the key piece back for Philly at some point. In terms of this season alone, expectations have not been met for the Flyers , while the Flames have been a fun watch as they perform better than predicted.has been a bright spot for Philly, as he's scored 10 goals in 18 games after scoring 20 in 81 in 2025-26.

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Following a 5-2 win over the Kings on Saturday, the Penguins head to Orange County for a matchup against their avian adversaries. A five-game losing streak in the middle of October looked ominous for Anaheim, but they've since straightened things out and have won four straight.

A critical part of the win streak has been their scoring habits, with five or more tallies in each W. The Penguins had their own four-game losing streak in the middle of October, but haven't really pulled out of the tailspin since; following two W's, they'd lost four in a row again prior to the W against the Kings. Can this be the start of something special?

Every season, the player who scores the most goals in the NHL is awarded the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy. As it turns out, Nov. 8 is an important date on the calendar for two reasons pertaining to the Hockey Hall of Famer. Altogether, Rocket Richard played 978 games during the course of 18 seasons for the Habs, scoring 544 goals and adding 422 assists. He also scored 82 goals in 133 playoff games. Good Samaritan helps Corona police apprehend registered sex offender