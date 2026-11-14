NHL Tonight: Guide to all 14 games on a massive hockey Saturday

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This week, there are 14 games from which to choose -- but why choose one, when multi-view exists? Multi-view is even more important Saturday, with a whoppingRead on for a look at what you need to know for each game, including betting info and broadcast details.they play in the Stanley Cup Final) takes place at Veikkaus Arena in Helsinki, as did their game Thursday.

Shots on goal should be a focus for the Kraken, who managed just 13 of them Thursday, compared with 30 for the Canes. On the other side, the Blackhawks are coming off a victory, just their fifth of the season.scored the winning goal in OT to send the United Center fans home happy. Will this game also be close?

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Though it's not quite a showdown between division leaders -- Boston fell behind Tampa and Montreal on Thursday -- this is clearly Saturday's marquee matchup, as two legit Cup contenders square off for the final time . One of the greatest players to come out of the Greater Toronto Area and goals .was almost traded this offseason before he nixed a deal to the Stars, and he is back doing what he always does: leading the Jackets in assists , and being among the NHL league leaders in average ice time .

The game is a battle between the seventh and eighth seeds in the Metro, both of whom need points any way they can get them to avoid falling out of the picture before December. So it's a homecoming of sorts for the family, but Matthew and Brady won't be playing nicely against their Missouri hosts.

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Matthew is the Panthers' scoring leader, with 28 points, and the Blues are led in points and goals byBuffalo sports fans have long memories, so the 1999 Cup Final still brings up bad memories for those who experienced it. The Sabres didn't do much to dispel those bad memories in these two teams' prior meeting on Oct. 8, losing 4-0 at home.

The Stars had four goal scorers in that one, although their scoring in general has been a bit top-heavy; just six players have double-digit points, led by The Sabres have eight players who have 10 points or more, but that scoring balance won't matter much if no one can put a puck past Both of these teams leveled up in 2026-27, as the Mammoth made the playoffs, and the Sharks narrowly missed. It was anticipated that both would challenge for a postseason spot again, but only one of them appears to be playing along -- and just barely.

As play begins Saturday, the Mammoth are in the second Western wild-card spot, and the Sharks are four points back . Though the Sharks and Mammoth are having issues, the Ducks seem to have taken flight . Anaheim enters this matchup third in the Pacific with 21 points, looking to bolster that position.

On the other side, the Isles are tied with the Capitals with 20 points , and it's not outlandish to think they'll stick in the playoff picture until season's end. Two critical points are on the line in the second and final showdown between these teams this season; the Isles won the first 3-2 on Long Island on Oct. 20.

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These two are in the bottom eight in preventing goals; the Flames are tied for 24th at 3.47 goals allowed per game, while the Kings are 28th at 3.53. So, lots of goals in this one, right? Maybe not. Both teams are in the bottom seven in scoring goals; the Kings are 26th at 2.76 goals per game, and the Flames are 28th at 2.47.

No matter what era, 1,000 points in the NHL is massive. And on this date, two quite prominent players hit that milestone.

First up was Brett Hull on Nov. 14, 1998. While playing for the Dallas Stars, Hull scored the milestone point in a 3-1 win over the Boston Bruins in his 815th career game. Though achieving the feat in 659 games is quite impressive, it is the fourth fastest in history. The players to hit 1,000 points quicker than McDavid? Wayne Gretzky , Mario Lemieux and Mike Bossy .