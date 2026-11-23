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This will be a special week for hockey fans. Thursdays are typically a heavy night on the calendar, but with American Thanksgiving taking place this week there will be no NHL hockey being played.

And of course, a reminder : Since 2005-06, around 77% of the teams in playoff position as of American Thanksgiving have maintained that spot at the season's end. Read on for a look at what you need to know for each game, including betting info and broadcast details.

Also read Candace Cameron Bure, Valeri Bure Celebrate Expanded Family for Thanksgiving and Christmas

After allowing nine goals to the Blues on Saturday, this game is an opportunity for the Devils to get their goal-suppression capabilities back up to standard. The Blue Jackets have scored 2.48 goals per game this season, which is dead last in the NHL. For his career, Panarin has 35 points in 26 regular-season games against the Habs.

Montreal followed up statement wins over the Devils and Hurricanes with a loss to the Flyers on Saturday and will be looking to start another winning streak here. This is Calgary's first trip to the Eastern time zone this season, and it'll be a rude awakening squaring off against one of the teams fighting for the top spot in the Atlantic Division.

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The Flames are 31st in scoring this season and it's tough to see that rate improving if the Sens start. The veteran Swede has gone 11-1-0 this season, with a 1.47 goals-against average and .937 save percentage; he's the league leader in both of those rate categories.. The No. 3 pick from 2020 is on pace for 45 goals and 108 points, both of which would be career highs.

The teams split their previous matchups -- both played in Toronto -- with the Leafs winning 2-1 on Sept. 30 while the Islanders won 4-1 on Oct. 17. That's about all that's equal between the clubs at this point, as the Leafs' losing streak has run to nine games and they are last in the Atlantic, while the Islanders have points in their past seven games , putting them right in the wild-card mix.

And as for those top picks, Schaefer continues to improve somehow and is up to 26 points through 22 games. McKenna has 14 points through 25 games, as analysts continue to question Toronto's coaching staff about his usage . This will be the first of four matchups this season between these Central Division foes, who are now much closer in the standings than some would have projected a month ago.

Through 24 games for each club, the Mammoth have 27 standings points and a minus-1 goal differential while the Jets have 26 and a minus-7. So who comes out on top in this one? Both teams have shown they can score -- Utah's per-game rate is a bit higher than Winnipeg's , but the Jets did just hang eight on the Stars on Nov. 12.

So it could come down to which team is more effective at preventing goals, which has been an issue at times for both. The standings as of Monday morning show the Ducks two points ahead of the Kraken, but Seattle has played four fewer games .

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Of course, neither team has been lighting the world on fire as of late: If you take out Seattle's win over Vancouver and Anaheim's over Calgary, they would both be bringing four-game losing streaks into this tilt. If there's a spot where both teams can improve, it's goal prevention. Seattle enters this game 27th in goals against per game , while Anaheim is 29th .

In Monday's main event, the top team in the West hits Northern California for the second game in their regular-season series. The Wild won Round 1 4-1 in St. Paul on Nov. 6.scored a goal and added two assists in that W for Minnesota, but he will miss this game as he recovers from an upper-body injury.made his return to action Nov. 14 .

Oh, and there'sis off last season's 115-point pace -- right now, he's projected to hit just 97 -- but he has been heating up in recent games. In the past seven games, he has 11 points. Can the Sharks get a statement win over one of the West's elite? Or are the Wild simply too much to handle for them right now?

Just 22 players in NHL history have scored 600 or more goals, a list that includes active players Alex Ovechkin , Sidney Crosby and Steven Stamkos . And on this day in hockey history, two different players hit the milestone. On Nov. 23,1988, it was Wayne Gretzky's turn. The Great One became the fifth player to reach the 600-goal milestone -- and accomplished it in just 718 career games.

He would finish his career with 894. Then on Nov. 23, 2002, Dave Andreychuk hit the benchmark, becoming the 14th player on the 600-goal list, and would finish his NHL journey with 640.