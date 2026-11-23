Pospisil was trying to skate with the puck out of the Flames’ zone when Kaiser came in and put his shoulder into Pospisil’s head while the forward wasn’t looking up. Pospisil hit the ice and Kaiser was assessed a match penalty.

Pospisil was trying to skate with the puck out of the Flames’ zone when Kaiser came in and put his shoulder into Pospisil’s head while the forward wasn’t looking up.

Pospisil hit the ice and Kaiser was assessed a match penalty. CALGARY, AB – NOVEMBER 21: Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Wyatt Kaiser collects a rebound in front of Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Spencer Knight during the second period of an NHL game against the Calgary Flames on November 21, 2026, at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, AB.

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Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Wyatt Kaiser has been suspended without pay for three games for an illegal check to the head of Calgary forward Martin Pospisil, the NHL said Sunday. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement and, based on his average annual salary, Kaiser will forfeit $26,289 for the incident Saturday night.

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Pospisil was trying to skate with the puck out of the Flames’ zone when Kaiser came in and put his shoulder into Pospisil’s head while the forward wasn’t looking up. Pospisil hit the ice and Kaiser was assessed a match penalty.