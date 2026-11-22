Comprehensive preview of Saturday's NHL schedule featuring the league-leading Minnesota Wild against the Vancouver Canucks, the Edmonton Oilers facing the Carolina Hurricanes, and other key matchups includIng Vegas, Boston, and Montreal.

The Minnesota Wild enter Saturday's critical matchup at Rogers Arena against the Vancouver Canucks with commanding momentum and the best record in the National Hockey League. Minnesota currently sits atop the league standings at 17-3-4, riding a five-game winning streak and a massive 13-game point streak that has yielded 11 wins and 2 overtime losses during that span. The game is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Sports net, the Minnesota Wild s channel, and the Wilds+ streaming service.

A significant absence looms over the Wild's defensive lineup as defenseman Quinn Hughes will not be available for this contest. Hughes sustained an undisclosed injury during the Wild's 4-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Thursday. Prior to the injury, Hughes was performing at an elite level, recording a goal and an assist to extend his personal point streak to 13 games with 21 points total. This achievement places him just one point short of the Wild record previously set by forward Kirill Kaprizov during the 2022-23 season.

Also read Nashville Center Designated as Game Time Decision For Saturday Matchup Against Penguins

Despite the loss of their top defenseman, the Wild remain heavily favored to extend their winning ways against the Canucks, who currently occupy the last position in the NHL standings with a dismal 5-18-1 record. Vancouver has shown slight signs of life recently, having won two of their last three games following a seven-game losing streak. However, the statistical disparity between the two teams remains stark, with Minnesota averaging 4.3 goals per game in their last ten outings compared to the Canucks' 2.4 goals.

Kirill Kaprizov continues to be the engine behind the Wild's offensive success, having also extended his point streak to 13 games with 26 points. Kaprizov currently ranks third in league scoring with 43 points in 24 games, including 18 goals and 25 assists. His consistency on the ice has been pivotal in Minnesota's dominance, providing a reliable scoring threat that the struggling Canucks may find difficult to contain.

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While the Wild-Canucks game headlines the early morning slate, other major matchups define the day's NHL action. The Edmonton Oilers, sitting second in the league at 17-4-3, face the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center at 1 p.m. ET. The Oilers captain, Connor McDavid, leads the entire NHL with 55 points in 24 games, although his recent 23-game opening season point streak ended in a loss to Tampa Bay. Carolina, the defending Stanley Cup champions, enters the game third in the league standings at 16-3-3.

In other notable storylines, Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone recently became the franchise's all-time leading scorer, surpassing Jonathan Marchessault with an assist in a shootout loss to Dallas. Stone, who has accumulated 418 points in 424 games, travels to play the Winnipeg Jets, a team that has won seven of its last ten games in November. The Jets' recent momentum contrasts with the struggles of the Vegas offense in their last outing.

The Washington Capitals continue their farewell tour for Alex Ovechkin as they travel to Boston to face the Bruins. Ovechkin has recorded six points in 20 games this season as Washington attempts to snap a four-game losing streak. Boston, currently fourth in the Metropolitan Division, has been inconsistent lately, sitting at 1-3-0 in its past four games. The Capitals-Brusins matchup at TD Garden is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson is also drawing significant attention for his offensive contributions. Hutson has factored in on the last six goals scored by his team and is nearing a club record for defenseman points in a short span. He scored the tying and winning goals in a 2-1 overtime victory at Carolina on Thursday, and a point on the next Canadiens goal would set a new team mark by a defenseman, passing Chris Chelios' previous record.

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From a betting perspective, the odds heavily favor Minnesota, with analysts suggesting a 76% probability of a Wild victory. Experts recommend the Wild to cover the -1.5 goal handicap, citing their strong road performance and the Canucks' poor home record. The Canucks have lost eight consecutive home games and have failed to cover the +1.5 line in seven of their last ten home contests. Historical head-to-head data further supports the Wild's dominance, with Minnesota winning seven of the last ten encounters between the two teams.

The complete Saturday schedule features 14 games, offering comprehensive coverage for hockey fans across North America. In addition to the headline matchups, the Chicago Blackhawks take on the Calgary Flames, while the Buffalo Sabres visit the Florida Panthers. The Pittsburgh Penguins travel to Nashville to play the Predators, and the Columbus Blue Jackets head to Toronto to face the Maple Leafs. The Philadelphia Flyers will host the Montreal Canadiens, and the Los Angeles Kings visit the Ottawa Senators.

Further down the schedule, the New York Islanders face the Detroit Red Wings, followed by the New Jersey Devils visiting the St. Louis Blues. The Anaheim Ducks play against the Utah Mammoth at 9 p.m. ET, with coverage available on FOXLA+, Mammoth+, Prime Video, and Utah16. Each game offers unique storylines, from the Canadiens' push for the Atlantic Division lead to the Jets' continued rise in the Western Conference. The NHL continues to deliver high-stakes hockey as teams jockey for position in both conferences, with every point crucial for playoff positioning as the season progresses.