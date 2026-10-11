A rOundup of NHL goaltending moves, injury updates, the Maple Leafs' home struggles against the Devils and Avalanche's shutout win over the Red Wings.

The National Hockey League produced a busy slate of roster and injury news on Monday and Tuesday, November 9 and 10, 2026, with goaltending changes across several teams and a pair of high-profile games that shaped the standings picture. The developments ranged from coAching updates and call-ups to a dominant road shutout and a sixth-straight-game-style losing stretch for one of the league's traditional powerhouses.

The Ottawa Senators continued to manage their goaltending depth while veteran netminder Anton Ullmark remained sidelined. Ullmark has right now missed nine consecutive games, and head coach Travis Green said the club prefers to offer him a few more days before considering a return. In the meantime,Ottawa recalled Parsons from Belleville of the American Hockey League to serve as backup to Ersson. To make room, the team assigned goaltender Jonas Johansson to Belleville on Sunday.

Also read NYSE to settle tokenized stocks on Avalanche in planned 24/7 market

Elsewhere on the injury front,forward Greig is expected back in the lineup after sitting out two games with a lower-body problem. the Washington Capitals also made a shift on the blue line, recalling defenseman Holl from Hershey of the American Hockey League. On the waiver wire, the Dallas Stars reclaimed goaltender Remi Poirier from the Capitals on Monday, adding another layer of movement among the league's netminders.

Maple Leafs Struggle Against Devils and Avalanche Cruise

The Toronto Maple Leafs have had trouble protecting home ice since the start of November. The club opened the month with a late rally that fell short in a 3-2 loss to the Utah Mammoth, then did not score untill the third period in a 4-2 defeat to the Montreal Canadiens. Thier most disappointing result came in a 4-0 shutout loss to the visiting Recent Jersey Devils, where Connor Hellebuyck and the Devils' defense limited Toronto's chances throughout. Toronto was held scoreless in the opening period before Recent Jersey's Timo Meier scored twice in the second period. Nico Hischier added a power-play goal, and Connor Brown sealed the win with an empty-net tally. Anthony Stolarz stopped 25 shots for Toronto, but the loss dropped the Maple Leafs to 1-5-0 since October 26.

Advertisement

Head coach Jim Hiller acknowledged that the team did not play well. He said the first period was acceptable and was the team's best stretch of the night, though that once several of New Jersey's top players found space, Toronto struggled to contain them. Toronto too announced that forward Sissons is considered week-to-week, according to reporting from David Alter of The Hockey News.

The Colorado Avalanche, meanwhile, entered a four-game road trip looking to find consistency after a 2-1-1 launch to November. Colorado opened the month with a 5-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks, its third straight victory, but later suffered a 7-2 upset loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets and a 3-2 overtime defeat to the Nashville Predators. The Avalanche bounced back on Saturday with a 4-0 win over the Detroit Red Wings.

Martin Necas led the offensive effort with two goals and an assist,including a second-period power-play goal that opened the scoring. Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar each recorded a goal and two assists against Detroit. Head coach Jared Bednar praised the depth of the lineup, saying every player contributed and that the team kept momentum by continuing to use its full roster. Mackenzie Blackwood made 27 saves for his first shutout of the season. Blackwood said the result was not the only measure of success, though that keeping the opposition off the scoreboard was a satisfying outcome.

Earlier Season Meetings and Injury Context

Toronto and Colorado have a recent history of close contests. The Maple Leafs won their first meeting of the season 6-3 on October 10 in Colorado and have taken three of the last four meetings dating back to the 2024-25 season. Colorado earned a 4-1 victory in the one matchup last season, which took place in Toronto. Both clubs now face distinctly different trajectories, with Toronto searching for its footing at home and Colorado looking to carry momentum into its road swing.

Advertisement

Injuries also remained a theme across the league. The Columbus Blue Jackets placed goaltender Elvis Merzlikins on injured reserve on September 25 with a shoulder injury. He is expected to miss four to six months,meaning he will not be available to begin the 2026-27 regular season. Columbus will need to rely on its remaining goaltending options during that stretch.

Taken together, the latest updates highlight how quickly the leagues standings and rosters can alter. Goaltending decisions, such as Ottawa's handling of Ullmark and the waiver movement involving Dallas and Washington, are shaping how teams balance depth against long-term health. On the ice, the Avalanche's shutout and the Maple Leafs' home struggles offered contrasting examples of how a single week can alter a team's outlook. Fans and bettors will be watching the next round of lineup decisions closely as the season moves further into November.