NHL Returns World Cup of Hockey in 2028, Setting Stage for Regular International Competitions

The NHL and NHLPA announced the return of the World Cup of Hockey in 2028, aiming to establish a regular international competition featuring the world's best players every other year. Commissioner Gary Bettman expressed excitement about the tournament, while NHLPA executive director Marty Walsh remained hopeful for Russian players' return.

The NHL and NHL Players' Association ( NHL PA) announced the return of the World Cup of Hockey in 2028, marking a significant step towards establishing a regular international competition featuring the world's top hockey players every other year, mirroring the schedules of other major global sports like the Olympics and World Cup s.

Commissioner Gary Bettman expressed immense excitement about bringing this tournament to fruition, emphasizing its potential to showcase the best of international hockey. He acknowledged that this initial iteration is a prelude to a full-fledged World Cup, which promises to be even more spectacular. The tournament's planning and timeline were adjusted due to uncertainties surrounding Russia's participation in light of the ongoing war in Ukraine. While questions regarding Russia's involvement in the World Cup persist, both Bettman and NHLPA executive director Marty Walsh remain hopeful for Russian players' return to the competition as time progresses and global political situations evolve. Bettman emphasized the ample time available to make a definitive decision regarding Russian players' participation, noting that the International Olympic Committee's stance on Russian athletes for the upcoming Milan Olympics will likely provide valuable insights. The World Cup of Hockey will be independently organized by the NHL and NHLPA, in collaboration with national federations, rather than under the auspices of the International Ice Hockey Federation. This marks a departure from traditional formats, allowing for greater control over player selection and tournament structure. Bettman revealed plans for utilizing country-based teams, with a minimum of eight participating nations, and anticipation for a bidding process to determine the host city or cities, potentially including locations in Europe. The NHL's agreement to participate in the 2028 Olympics, currently under finalization, provides a strong foundation for the league's commitment to international competitions. Crosby expressed satisfaction with the certainty this arrangement offers, highlighting the fans' eagerness to witness the best hockey players compete against each other. This renewed focus on international competitions signals a positive trajectory for the NHL and NHLPA's relationship, further underscored by the successful negotiation and implementation of the salary cap for the next three seasons. Bettman expressed confidence in their ongoing collaborative efforts, stating that while there are still matters to address, he remains optimistic about reaching a mutually beneficial agreement





NBCLA / 🏆 319. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

HOCKEY WORLD CUP NHL NHLPA INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION RUSSIA OLYMPICS

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NHL World Cup of Hockey to Return in 2028The NHL World Cup of Hockey will return in 2028 and will be held every two years, alternating with the Olympics. The tournament will feature at least eight teams and is expected to take place in February. Bidding for host cities is underway, with the NHL and NHLPA seeking bids from European cities.

Read more »

Crosby Agrees to Play in 2023 World Cup of HockeySidney Crosby, Canada's captain, is ready to play in the 2023 World Cup of Hockey after recovering from a left arm injury. He joined the team in Montreal and participated in their first practice, confirming his availability for the opening game against Sweden.

Read more »

Germany's Friedrich wins bobsled gold, his 100th at the World Cup and world championship levelsFrancesco Friedrich of Germany won another IBSF four-man bobsled race on Sunday, the 100th victory of his career in either World Cup or world championship competitions.

Read more »

Winnipeg Jets vs. Utah Hockey Club: NHL Betting PicksThe Winnipeg Jets, atop the Western Conference, look to bounce back from a loss against the struggling, shorthanded Utah Hockey Club. Neil Parker analyzes the matchup and offers his betting predictions.

Read more »

Women in hockey hit back at trolls shading historic night for female NHL coachesWomen in the business defended their posts and the significant roles both Jessica Campbell and Emily Engel-Natzke play in the league.

Read more »

4 Nations Face-Off: NHL Stars Converge in Montreal for International Hockey ShowdownThe 4 Nations Face-Off, a midseason international hockey tournament featuring Canada, Finland, Sweden, and the United States, begins Wednesday night in Montreal. This best-on-best competition showcases top NHL talent in a round-robin format leading to a championship final.

Read more »