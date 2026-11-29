Minnesota Wild and Chicago Blackhawks prepare for a pivotal Central Division matchup at the United Center, wiTh both teams navigating injury lists and recent form changes.

NHL Preview: Wild Travel to Chicago for Crucial Divisional Matchup

Team Standings and Recent Form

The Minnesota Wild are set to begin a three-game road trip that kicks off with a Central Division clash against the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center. scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. Central Moment,this contest represents the first of four meetings between these rivals during the 2026-27 regular season,with subsequent games occurring later in the year in February and March. The broadcast coverage for this specific matchup is available on CHSN, while Wild fans can follow the action on Wild+ and KOOL 108. this game carries significant weight for both franchises, as the Wild enter as the top team in the Western Conference with an impressive record, while the Blackhawks gaze to extend a surprising recent winning streak against a formidable opponent.

The Minnesota Wild have established themselves as one of the premier teams in the NHL,currently sitting at the top of the Western Conference standings with 42 points in 28 games, resulting in a .750 points percentage. Thier performance in November has been particularly dominant, boasting a 9-1-3 record during the month. however, they arrive in Chicago following a two-game skid, having lost a shootout to the Colorado Avalanche and a close contest to the Utah Mammoth which snapped their franchise-record 15-game point streak. despite these recent losses, the Wild remain elite statistically, ranking second in the league for goals against per game at 2.29 and sixth in goals per game at 3.61. Their star forward Kirill Kaprizov continues to lead the charge,sitting third in the NHL in total points with 49, including 19 goals and 30 assists.

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Conversely, the Chicago Blackhawks, holding a 10-14-2 record, have shown resilience in recent weeks. They enter Sunday's game on a four-game winning streak, a remarkable turnaround following a state-of-the-union press conference held by General Manager Kyle Davidson on November 11. Since that meeting, the Hawks have gone 6-1-1, largely due to a revitalized power play, improved defensive structure and heroic goaltending. Their most recent victory was a 2-1 decision over the Fresh York Rangers, where Spencer Knight made 30 of 31 saves and Andrew Mangiapane scored his first two goals of the season. This streak marks a significant improvement for a crew that has struggled to spot consistency throughout the early parts of the season.

Key Player Updates and Line Changes

Roster availability is a critical factor for both clubs as they prepare for this high-stakes game. for the Blackhawks, defenseman Wyatt Kaiser returns from a three-game suspension after being penalized for an illegal check to the head. His return provides a much-needed boost to the defensive corps. however,the team faces other challenges, with Patrick Kane missing a second game on injured reserve due to a lower-body injury and Bowen Byram continuing his absence for his 20th consecutive game due to an upper-body injury. Additionally, Tyler Bertuzzi and Jordan Greenway are listed as game-time decisions, with Bertuzzi missing recent games due to illness and Greenway sidelined by an upper-body issue.

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The Minnesota Wild also have notable personell movements. Forward Olli Maatta is expected to return from injury, potentially reuniting with former teammate Nick Foligno. Ryan Hartman is also anticipated to skate, likely joining Foligno on the fourth line, while Marcus Foligno is projected to complete that forward grouping. On the blueline, Quinn Hughes traveled with the team to Chicago but is listed as questionable to return from injury. Goalie Netminder Marc-Andre Fleury is not starting; instead, the Wild are turning to their young star, while Chicago relies heavily on the performance of Spencer Knight, who is making his 22nd launch of the season. Knight has a solid career record against Minnesota,whereas the Wild's starter, Marc-Andre Fleury, or potentially Wallstedt depending on the specific roster projection, will face a challenging task against the Hawks' hot offense.

Historical Context and Future Outlook

Historically, the rivalry has favored Minnesota in close contests. During the previous season,the Wild won three of four meetings against the Blackhawks, with all three victories coming in overtime or shootout formats. The Blackhawks did secure a win in the final matchup of the prior season on March 19 at the Grand Casino Arena in Minnesota. Looking ahead,both teams have busy schedules immediately following this contest. The Blackhawks are scheduled to face the Winnipeg Jets, Nashville Predators,St. Louis Blues, and Edmonton Oilers in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, the Wild will test their mettle against other conference contenders, including a scheduled matchup against the Edmonton Oilers on December 6.

This game serves as a litmus test for the Blackhawks' ability to compete with elite teams after their rEcent surge, while the Wild aim to quickly bounce back from their recent defeats and maintain their position at the top of the Western Conference. With both teams dealing with injuries and lineup uncertainties, the outcome may hinge on special teams execution and goaltending performance. The ability of Chicago to block shots and step into shooting lanes has been instrumental in their recent success, a tactic they will need to employ against a high-scoring Minnesota squad. For the Wild, containing the Blackhawks' power play and capitalizing on their own offensive opportunities will be essential to extending their season-long dominance and ensuring they do not drop points in a divisional game that could have playoff implications afterwards in the year.