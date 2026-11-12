NHL Prediction: Lightning Favored to Defeat Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena

Comprehensive analysis and betting preview for the NHL matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Columbus Blue Jackets, including odDs,team statistics, and player performance insights.

Matchup Overview and Betting Lines

The Tampa Bay Lightning and the Columbus Blue Jackets are scheduled to clash in a National Hockey League matchup at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. The game is set for Thursday night,with puck drop expected in the evening hours and coverage available via ESPN+. This Eastern Conference contest pits the second-place team in the Atlantic Division against the cellar-dwelling team in the Metropolitan Division. current betting markets reflect a close contest, with the Lightning favored at minus one one four on the moneyline, while the Blue Jackets are listed at minus one zero five to secure an upset victory. The total goals line is established at six and a half, with the over priced at minus one zero five and the under at minus one one five. These odds suggest that oddsmakers anticipate an up-tempo game with significant scoring opportunities for both sides.

Historical head-to-head data provides additional context for this meeting. In their previous encounter, the Blue Jackets secured a five to two victory at Benchmark International Arena. Tampa Bay has won five of the past ten head-to-head meetings, but Columbus has claimed three consecutive wins against thier opponents. Despite this recent streak, statistical analysis and current form suggest that the Lightning remain the stronger squad entering this fixture. The disparity in overall team quality is evident in the standings, with Tampa Bay boasting twenty-six points and Columbus holding just fourteen points.

Also read Markstrom's Stellar Performance Leads Panthers to 4-1 Victory Over Blue Jackets

Team Form and Statistical Performance

Tampa Bay enTers this game in dominant form,sitting atop the Atlantic Division with a record of twelve wins, four losses, and two overtime losses. the Lightning possess the fourth most prolific offense in the league,averaging nearly four goals per game. They have won four of thier last five outings and thirteen of their last twenty games. Their offensive firepower is led by key players such as Nikita Kucherov, who has recorded sixteen points in the last ten games and Jake Guentzel, who has contributed thirteen points. in their most recent outing, the Lightning demolished the Buffalo Sabres eight to three on the road, with John Carlson contributing five points to the effort. Thier power play has operated at an efficiency of twenty-five percent,and they've been giving up approximately three and a half goals per game.

Conversely, the Columbus Blue Jackets are struggling significantly,holding a record of seven wins and nine losses. They rank thirtieth out of thirty-two teams in offensive production, averaging just two and a half goals per game. Columbus has lost six of their last ten games and currently sits on a two-game losing streak. Their most recent defeat was a one to four loss to the Florida Panthers at home, where they managed only one goal despite generating thirty-eight shots. While thier defense has been respectable, allowing only fifty-one goals overall, their inability to generate consistent offense makes them vulnerable against elite attacking units. the Blue Jackets rank twenty-fourth in the league in Simple Rating System metrics, highlighting the gap in overall team strength compared to Tampa Bay.

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Betting Insights and Player Analysis

Betting analysis suggests that the market may be undervaluing the Lightning due to situational optics. tampa Bay is playing the second leg of a road back-to-back, which typically introduces fatigue concerns. Though, statistical models indicate that superior teams often outperform expectations in high-total conference games regardless of travel schedules. The Lightning are favored to cover the moneyline at minus one one four, a price that offers value given their superior roster depth and offensive capabilities. The Blue Jackets have been decent at home with a record of six wins and four losses at Nationwide Arena, yet this home-ice advantage appears insufficient to overcome the talent deficit against a Stanley Cup contender.

Player prop bets highlight specific performance expectations for key athletes. Sean Monahan of the Blue Jackets is projected to have under one and a half shots on goal,a trend observed in nine of his last ten games. this lack of offensive engagement for Columbus contributors underscores thier scoring struggles. On the other side, Jake Guentzel is favored to be the first goal scorer at odds of eleven to one. The same game parlay recommendations include the Lightning to win the moneyline, Guentzel to score, and Monahan to have over one and a five shots, reflecting a belief that Tampa Bay will control the game flow while Columbus players may still generate attempts despite low conversion rates. The puck line is set at one and a half goals, with the total goals line remaining at six and a half, providing alternative wagering options for those seeking different risk profiles.