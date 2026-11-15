NHL Power Rankings: Golden Knights and Predators Surge as Oilers Lead McDavid Historic Pace

Analyze the current NHL standings and power rankings. The Golden Knights and Nashville Predators are top performers, while Connor McDavid chases history and Igor Shesterkin returns.

The National Hockey League season has progressed well past the opening month, with teams beginning to separate themselves from the pack as winter approaches. The Nashville Predators have emerged as a dominant force, securing their seventh consecutive victory to climb to second place in the Central Division standings. This surge has propelled them into serious contention for a high playoff seed, though questions remain about how they compare to the rest of the league.

A comprehensive review of all 32 NHL teams reveals a highly competitive landscape where recent form, injury status, and roster depth dictate current power rankings. While the defending Stanley Cup champions, the Carolina Hurricanes, maintain a strong goal differential of plus 40 and have won eight of their last ten games, other franchises are making significant moves that alter the hierarchy. The Minnesota Wild currently lead the Central Division with a ten-game point streak and have not lost a regulation game since October 22, showcasing remarkable consistency.

Also read Nashville Predators Extend Winning Streak to Seven with Shootout Victory Over Golden Knights

McDavid and Hellebuyck Drive Top Contenders

Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid is on a historic trajectory that threatens to rewrite NHL records. Through 21 games, McDavid has accumulated 50 points, placing him on pace to become the first player since Wayne Gretzky to reach 200 points in a single season. His offensive production has been the primary engine for the Oilers, who are riding a wave of momentum fueled by his unparalleled scoring ability and vision on the ice.

In net, the New Jersey Devils have found exceptional stability with Connor Hellebuyck, acquired via a significant trade from the Winnipeg Jets. Hellebuyck has been undefeated in all seven starts for his new team, providing a reliable backbone that was previously absent in New Jersey. General Manager Sunny Mehta's bold move has paid immediate dividends, transforming the Devils into a formidable defensive unit capable of shutting down even the most potent offensive lines in the league.

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Vegas and Nashville Lead Divisional Dominance

The Vegas Golden Knights are entering their tenth season in Las Vegas with the same dominant intensity that characterized their early years. The team continues to surprise analysts with their depth and tactical flexibility, maintaining a position at the top of the power rankings. Their success is not solely due to veteran leadership but also includes the emergence of unexpected young talent that is reshaping the roster dynamics.

Rookie Trevor Connelly has emerged as a major surprise for Vegas, contributing 12 points in his first 21 career games. His rapid adaptation to the NHL level has placed him firmly in the conversation for the Calder Trophy, adding a layer of excitement and future potential to the Golden Knights' roster. Meanwhile, the Nashville Predators' seven-game winning streak has elevated their status, with captain Roman Josi recently reaching 800 career points, underscoring the blend of veteran experience and emerging energy in Smashville.

Atlantic Division Struggles and Injury Impacts

The Atlantic Division remains the most competitive and unforgiving in the league, causing traditional powerhouses to stumble. The Boston Bruins cooled from their 9-2-1 start and now occupy a wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, a far cry from their early-season dominance. Similarly, the Florida Panthers are struggling to stay afloat, hoping for the return of captain Aleksander Barkov and Brad Marchand from injury before the end of the month to stabilize their playoff push.

Injuries have also severely impacted the Colorado Avalanche, whose performance has declined sharply compared to their President's Trophy-winning season last year. The loss of superstar forward Nathan MacKinnon for at least one month and defenseman Cale Makar for about two weeks has created a significant void. These absences have made their path to the postseason rockier, forcing younger players to step up in critical situations.

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Metropolitan Shifts and Historic Lows

The New York Rangers are maintaining their playoff position despite the injury to superstar goalie Igor Shesterkin, demonstrating remarkable resilience. Alexis Lafreniere, the former number one pick, is enjoying the best start of his career with 22 points in 21 games, providing crucial offensive support during Shesterkin's absence. The Winnipeg Jets have also surged, jumping from the bottom of the rankings to the top half thanks to six straight wins, including two dramatic comeback victories after trailing by four goals.

Conversely, the Washington Capitals are experiencing a difficult period, with Alexander Ovechkin recording only one goal in 18 games. This marks a rare statistical anomaly for the Russian winger, who has never had a season with fewer than 20 goals. The Utah Mammoth face their own challenges, enduring a five-game losing streak that has dimmed their early-season promise, while the New York Islanders are gaining momentum with Mathew Barzal's return and a push for third place in the Metropolitan Division.

Playoff Race Implications for Central Division

The Central Division is poised to send five teams to the playoffs, creating a highly competitive environment where margin for error is minimal. The Dallas Stars, despite facing salary cap constraints this offseason, are benefiting from the weakness of the Pacific Division. Their ability to navigate financial limitations while maintaining a competitive roster positions them well in this tight race.

St. Louis Blues are finding themselves in a challenging position, chasing the rest of the Central Division for a playoff spot. As the season progresses, the interplay between team health, recent form, and roster depth will continue to shape the power rankings. With teams like the Tampa Bay Lightning dealing with internal turmoil regarding Nikita Kucherov's trade request, and the Montreal Habs rebounding after a mid-season slump, the landscape remains fluid and unpredictable as we move deeper into the season.