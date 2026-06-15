NHL Power Rankings 2026-27: Early Offseason Storylines and Cap Challenges for Every Team

Our way-too-early NHL power rankings for 2026-27 come with a focused offseason storyline for each club, as teams navigate the draft, free agency, and tight salary caps. From the Hurricanes' defensive decisions to the Capitals' post-Ovechkin transition, here is what to watch this summer.

As the confetti settles and the NHL season concludes, attention shifts to the upcoming year with our way-too-early power rankings for the 2026-27 campaign. A panel of ESPN hockey experts-commentators, analysts, reporters, and editors-has submitted a 1-32 poll based on their predictions for next season.

Alongside the rankings, we highlight the key early-offseason storyline for each club, as the league approaches the NHL draft on June 26-27 and the opening of free agency on July 1. Several teams face significant decisions regarding player contracts and roster construction, while others look to build on recent success or undergo a rebuild.

The Carolina Hurricanes, for instance, find themselves in a strong position but must navigate the free agency of key players, including a top defenseman eligible for an extension and a restricted free agent coming off a 45-goal season. The Montreal Canadiens, after a surprising run to the Eastern Conference finals, have identified their core pieces but will need to re-sign RFAs like Joseph Veleno to sustain their ascent.

In Buffalo, the Sabres' big question is whether they can retain a top free agent, while also addressing their own restricted free agents. The Vegas Golden Knights, perennial contenders, are once again facing a cap crunch with limited space and must decide on the future of veterans like Alex Pietrangelo. The Tampa Bay Lightning, despite a veteran core, can lock up a potential 2027 free agent early by re-signing Hart Trophy winner.

The Minnesota Wild, after a second-round exit, have over $15 million in cap space to address goaltending and other needs, while the Boston Bruins, with $15.4 million, may target a veteran center as they integrate rookie talent. The Toronto Maple Leafs, having already re-signed a key player, possess nearly $38 million to upgrade the roster. The Ottawa Senators, with cap space and draft assets, could be poised for a blockbuster trade to gain ground in the Atlantic Division.

The Edmonton Oilers face uncertainty with a star player's trade request and the potential for a coaching change, while the Philadelphia Flyers, with $37.5 million, must re-sign two first-round pick RFAs before adding depth. The Seattle Kraken, in just their second season, made the playoffs and now look to take the next step, needing deals for RFAs and possibly integrating a top prospect.

The Washington Capitals, meanwhile, are transitioning into a post-Ovechkin era, with their captain deciding on his future and the GM tasked with building a competitive team regardless. These storylines will shape the summer and set the stage for the 2026-27 season, where cap management, player development, and strategic trades will separate the contenders from the pretenders as the league enters a new era of parity and financial constraints





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NHL Power Rankings Offseason Free Agency Salary Cap Draft 2026-27 Season Carolina Hurricanes Montreal Canadiens Buffalo Sabres Vegas Golden Knights Tampa Bay Lightning Minnesota Wild Boston Bruins Toronto Maple Leafs Ottawa Senators Edmonton Oilers Philadelphia Flyers Seattle Kraken Washington Capitals

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