The hockey community mourns the loss of four-time Stanley Cup champion Claude Lemieux, who was found deceased in a Florida warehouse. Known for his relentless playing style, Lemieux spent 21 seasons in the NHL and later became a prominent sports agent. His passing comes just days after the tragic death of 'Emily in Paris' star Pierre Deny from ALS.

Claude Lemieux , a legendary figure in the NHL , has passed away at the age of 60, leaving the hockey community in mourning. The four-time Stanley Cup champion was found deceased in a Florida warehouse early Thursday morning, May 28.

His family had grown concerned when he didn't return home and sent one of his sons to check on him. Lemieux, who played 21 seasons in the NHL, was known for his relentless, courageous, and tenacious style of play. He spent his most memorable years with the Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils, and Colorado Avalanche.

The NHL Alumni Association and the Montreal Canadiens organization have both released statements expressing their condolences and respecting the privacy of Lemieux's family during this difficult time. In addition to his hockey legacy, Lemieux went on to become a prominent sports agent, representing stars like the Detroit Red Wings' Steve Yzerman. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available by calling or texting 988 or chatting at 988lifeline.org.

This news comes just days after another tragic loss, that of 'Emily in Paris' star Pierre Deny, who passed away at the age of 69 after a severe battle with ALS





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Claude Lemieux NHL Stanley Cup Montreal Canadiens New Jersey Devils Colorado Avalanche Sports Agent Pierre Deny ALS

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Claude Lemieux News - NHL Legend Dies at 60 Amid Security ConcernsNHL alumni confirm that Claude, who was loved by his wife and four children, has passed away. Further details about his health and the cause of death are not immediately available. The Lemieux family asks for privacy as they go through this difficult time. Claude had a troubled first marriage and split with his ex-wife in the early 1990s. He had two children from that marriage, Michael and Christopher. His younger brother Jocelyn also played in the NHL. He was part of seven NHL teams over 13 seasons in his professional career. A series of tragic deaths has left the world of professional hockey in mourning, including former NHL players Konstantin Koltsov and Chris Simon, who passed away due to separate incidents. This news is a tragedy for the hockey community and loved ones. Stay tuned for more updates as details emerge, along with condolences for the Lemieux family, in the coming days. He is also survived by two of his own children and a brother. Jocelyn is one of Claude's two brothers. He also played in the NHL and was part of seven teams over 13 seasons. He finished his career with the Long Beach Ice Dogs in the International Hockey League. Jocelyn remains an influential role model in his brother's life, and their shared experiences in hockey have shaped their relationship as well. Jocelyn has been supporting his brother privately throughout his journey. In March 2024, former NHL players Konstantin Koltsov and Chris Simon were announced dead in separate instances. The latest in a string of recent passings to rock the sport, they passed away a few days apart. Collin is suspected of passing away by accident needs to find his resting place. Death has been exhaustively analyzed. ISSN: 2647-8269

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