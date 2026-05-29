NHL Legend Claude Lemieux Dies by Suicide at Age 60

Claude Lemieux, a four-time Stanley Cup champion known for his fierce competitiveness, died by suicide at age 60. He was found by his son in a Florida furniture store warehouse days after appearing as a torchbearer at an NHL playoff game.

The hockey world is in mourning following the sudden death of Claude Lemieux , a four-time Stanley Cup champion and one of the most tenacious players in NHL history.

Lemieux died at the age of 60 on May 28, 2026, at a furniture store warehouse in Lake Park, Florida. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, he was found by his son in the rear warehouse of Andros Home showroom. The medical examiner determined the cause of death as suicide.

The news came just three days after Lemieux made an emotional appearance as a torchbearer at Game 3 of the NHL's Eastern Conference Finals between the Montreal Canadiens and Carolina Hurricanes in Montreal on May 25. His sudden passing has left fans, teammates, and officials across the hockey community heartbroken. Lemieux was born in Buckingham, Quebec, and played for the Montreal Canadiens from 1983 to 1990, winning Stanley Cups in 1986 and 1993.

He later joined the New Jersey Devils, winning another Cup in 1995, and then the Colorado Avalanche, winning his fourth in 1996. He was known for his relentless style, earning the nickname 'Pepe' for his fierce competitiveness. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman paid tribute, stating, 'The National Hockey League mourns the passing of Claude Lemieux, a four-time Stanley Cup champion and one of the greatest big-game players in hockey history.

' Quebec Premier Philippe Fréchette expressed shock, saying, 'Claude Lemieux was my generation. A striking figure in our hockey, a player with heart in his belly. His death seems so sudden, just a few days after seeing him proudly carry the torch at the Bell Centre.

' Montreal Canadiens owner Geoff Molson offered condolences: 'A fierce competitor who rose to the occasion in big moments, Claude was a relentless, courageous, and tenacious player who led the team to the highest honors. He embodied the very essence of being a Montreal Canadiens player.

' Former teammates and opponents alike shared their grief. Colorado Avalanche legend Joe Sakic said, 'Pepe was a terrific hockey player, a fierce competitor and a champion in every way. He was also a loyal friend who would do anything for his teammates. Most importantly he was a wonderful family man.

' New Jersey Devils released a statement calling him 'widely respected throughout the NHL, both as a trusted agent and a valued colleague'. Former Canadiens teammate Chris Nilan posted a photo taken just days before Lemieux's death, captioning it 'You never know when you're going to see someone for the last time.

' Lemieux is survived by his wife and four children. His son, in a social media post, wrote, 'I love you dad! My son favorite person is going to watch from above for a while. We will see you.

' The hockey world has lost a legend, and his legacy as a fierce competitor and devoted family man will endure





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