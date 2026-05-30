NHL Legend Claude Lemieux Dies by Suicide at 60: 'Another Brother Gone Too Soon'

Claude Lemieux, a four-time Stanley Cup champion and one of the greatest big-game players in NHL history, has died by suicide at the age of 60. His former teammate, Chris Nilan, shared a poignant photo taken just days before his death, and the NHL community mourned his passing. Lemieux's death came just three days after he made an emotional appearance at a game, and friends revealed he had been struggling with depression.

Claude Lemieux , a four-time Stanley Cup champion and one of the greatest big-game players in NHL history, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 60.

His former teammate, Chris Nilan, shared a poignant photo taken just days before his death, captioning it 'You never know when you're going to see someone for the last time.

' The NHL community mourned his passing, with Commissioner Gary Bettman releasing a statement praising Lemieux's contributions to the sport. Lemieux's son, Brendan, paid tribute to his father on Instagram, expressing his love and the family's shock at his sudden death. Lemieux's death came just three days after he made an emotional appearance at Game 3 of the NHL's Eastern Conference Finals, acting as a torchbearer for the Montreal Canadiens, the team he played for from 1983 to 1990.

Friends close to Lemieux revealed that he had been struggling with depression prior to his death by suicide. Detroit Red Wings icon Darren McCarty, despite their storied on-ice rivalry, paid tribute to Lemieux, expressing his sadness at another 'brother' gone too soon. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available by calling or texting 988 or chatting at 988lifeline.org





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Claude Lemieux NHL Suicide Death Montreal Canadiens NHL Hall Of Fame Depression Gary Bettman Chris Nilan Darren Mccarty

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