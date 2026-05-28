NHL Legend Claude Lemieux Dies at 60: Former Teammates Pay Tribute

NHL legend Claude Lemieux has died at the age of 60, leaving the hockey world in mourning. Former teammates and the league have paid tribute to the four-time Stanley Cup champion, known for his relentless playing style and courage on the ice.

Former teammates of Claude Lemieux , the NHL legend, have shared a poignant photo taken just days before his untimely death at the age of 60.

The photo, captured on Monday, May 25, shows Lemieux with former teammate Chris Nilan before he carried the torch for their former team, the Montreal Canadiens, prior to Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The news of Lemieux's death has sent shockwaves through the hockey community, with many paying tribute to the four-time Stanley Cup champion who played 21 seasons in the NHL.

Lemieux, who retired in 2003, was known for his relentless, courageous, and tenacious playing style, embodying the spirit of the Montreal Canadiens. The league and his former teammates have expressed their condolences to Lemieux's family, asking for privacy during this difficult time. If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available by calling or texting 988 or chatting at 988lifeline.org





usweekly / 🏆 390. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Claude Lemieux NHL Montreal Canadiens Stanley Cup Suicide Death Tribute Former Teammates Hockey

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Claude Lemieux, four-time Stanley Cup champion and Devils hero, dead at 60The Quebec native, who won his first Cup with the Canadiens in 1986, was in attendance as Montreal hosted the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals Monday night.

Read more »

Claude Lemieux, a feisty winger and a four-time Stanley Cup champion, dies at 60Four-time Stanley Cup champion Claude Lemieux has died

Read more »

Claude Lemieux, former Stanley Cup champ, dead at 60Claude Lemieux, the hockey player known for championship runs in the National Hockey League, has died at the age of 60, according to the NHL Alumni Association.

Read more »

Hockey World Mourns as Four-Time Stanley Cup Champion Claude Lemieux Dies at 60Former NHL star Claude Lemieux, a four-time Stanley Cup winner known for his intense playing style, died unexpectedly at age 60. He was found by his son in a warehouse early morning. His passing follows the death of another ex-player, Chris Simon, deepening the hockey community's grief.

Read more »