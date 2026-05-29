NHL legend Claude Lemieux has passed away at the age of 60, just three days after making an emotional appearance at Game 3 of the NHL's Eastern Conference Finals.

NHL legend Claude Lemieux has passed away at the age of 60, just three days after making an emotional appearance at Game 3 of the NHL 's Eastern Conference Finals.

Lemieux, a 21-year NHL veteran, was known for his intense style of play and was one of the most accomplished postseason performers in league history. He won four Stanley Cup titles and retired from professional hockey in 2009 with 80 career playoff goals. Lemieux is also one of only 11 players to win a championship with at least three teams. His death has left the hockey community heartbroken, with tributes pouring in from fans and fellow players.

Donald Trump, 79, took to Truth Social to pay his respects to Lemieux, calling him a 'true Legend of the Game' and a 'tremendous TRUMP supporter'. The girlfriend of former NHL player Brendan Lemieux, Brookie, also reacted to the news, sharing a heartfelt message on Instagram. Lemieux played for six NHL franchises throughout his career, breaking in with the Montreal Canadiens, where he spent his first six seasons.

He will be deeply missed by all who knew him and loved him for his toughness and winning spirit. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at NHL's website. The news of Lemieux's death has left many in shock, with fans and fellow players taking to social media to pay their respects.

The NHL has also released a statement expressing their condolences to Lemieux's family and loved ones. Lemieux's legacy will live on through his many accomplishments on the ice, and his impact on the game of hockey will never be forgotten





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Claude Lemieux Dies Aged 60NHL Alumni Association confirmed a shocking news of the death of Claude Lemieux in a statement released: 'The NHL Alumni Association is devastated to share that Claude Lemieux has passed away at the age of 60'. Lemieux, the four-time Stanley Cup winner was found in the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Andros Home from his son. Claude had also posted on Instagram, 'I love you dad!', after his death. Lemieux was also known for his talent on the ice, which he shared through his comments on the newspaper. Deborah, his wife, has described him as so tough, but also easygoing. NHL star Claude Lemieux's death has left the hockey community heartbroken as he was loved by his wife and four children. His career held four Stanley Cup championships, and his sons continued his legacy. Claude Lemieux & Deborah Lemieux shared two children and a son by a previous wife. Claude Lemieux had talked about wanting to be the playoff performer by following his footsteps and dream like his idol, late Wayne Gretzky. His first wife Gayle King stirs things with William Bumpus, her ex-husband. She needs to spill the beans. Don't miss Gayle King's latest interview that is a bombshell. Deborah Lemieux will have our hearts by marrying Claude Lemieux. This is a golden opportunity for us to know about Claude Lemieux, about his thoughts, dreams, wishes, and hallucinations, and many more. Deborah Lemieux can enlighten us with her grip on the mystery of Claude Lemieux. Will the truth finally be unveiled or will she keep it hidden? The truth shall be this season's hotly anticipated movie or drama element. We would love to hear how she dealt with him in Rotisserie or through golf like Claude Lemieux. Balancing act. Who born on 24th September 1962? NHL Star's Death. Of interest: Claude Lemieux. Claude Lemieux age 60. Claude Lemieux sons. Gayle King husband, what did they do? What did Giles King do? She has spoken to authorities. With gratitude. "

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