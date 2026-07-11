NHL Game Day Preview: McDavid Chasing Records, Hurricanes Host Blackhawks Before Global Series

A comprehensive previEw of Saturdays NHL action featuring Connor McDavids record chase, Carolina Hurricanes versus Chicago Blackhawks and key storylines including Steven Stamkos and Alex Ovechkin milestones.

NHL Preview Highlights Streaks and Record Chases

The National Hockey League presents a packed schedule featuring twelve games, with significant storylines unfolding across North America and leading up to the league's global expansion. The Carolina Hurricanes are preparing for their final home contest before departing for the 2026 NHL Global Series in Finland, where they will compete against the Seattle Kraken. Entering this crucial matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks , Carolina boasts a dominant record and is seeking to extend their current winning streak to six consecutive home victories. The team recently demonstrated their offensive prowess with a five-to-three victory over the New York Islanders, marking their fifth win in the last six games. logan Stankoven has been instrumental in this offensive surge, recording six points over a four-game point streak, including a goal in the recent win. The Hurricanes can complete the season series sweep of the Blackhawks,who are struggling significantly on the road with a seven-game losing streak in away games.

In Edmonton,the focus turns to Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid,who is attempting to extend his season-opening point streak to eighteen games. McDavid leads the NHL with forty-four points and can set a fresh record for the longest point streak to begin a season among active players, matching records he previously established. His performance will be tested against a Vancouver Canucks crew that is facing its own difficulties, having lost four games in a row. Despite Vancouver's struggles,forward Liam Ohgren has found the net in four of his past five games,providing a glimmer of hope for the struggling squad. Meanwhile, in Nashville, Steven Stamkos and the Predators are looking to maintain their recent momentum after winning three straight games. Stamkos recently scored his two hundred forty-seventh career power-play goal, surpassing Luc Robitaille for fifth place in NHL history, as they host the St. louis Blues who are trying to recover from back-to-back losses.

Also read Hurricanes Defeat Islanders 5-3 Despite Strong Second Period

The Ottawa Senators welcome the Utah Mammoth to the Canadian Tire Centre with several key players potentially returning from injury. Goalie Linus Ullmark, who posted an impressive one point three three goals-against average and .nine hundred forty-five save percentage during his seven-game absence, participated in a full practice and could be in net. This return comes as the Senators look to build on their recent road victory against the Buffalo Sabres, their first third-period comeback prevail in regulation since early 2024. On the opposing side, Utahs Logan Cooley continues to make history,becoming the fastest actiVe player to record five career hat tricks. Cooley has recorded ten points in his past five games, challenging long-standing records previously held by Alex Ovechkin. The Senators will as well be managing the lineup with Ridly Greig listed as day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

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In Washington, the spotlight falls on Washington Capitals legend Alex Ovechkin, who needs just two assists to pass Nicklas Backstrom for the most assists in franchise history. However, Ovechkin has not recorded a point in six consecutive games as the Capitals look to snap a two-game losing streak. They face a formidable Florida Panthers crew that has won four of their last five games,driven by the hot streak of Sam Reinhart, who has scored in four straight games. the Panthers' recent success includes a five-to-three win over Chicago, highlighting the stark contrast in form between the two Eastern Conference rivals. As the season progresses,these individual milestones and crew dynamics will likely shape the standings and playoff implications across the league.