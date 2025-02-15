NHL Experiments with 10-Minute Overtime and Rule Changes at 4 Nations Tournament

The NHL is testing out several rule changes at the 4 Nations Tournament, including extending overtime periods to 10 minutes and altering timeouts and intermissions. These experiments aim to improve gameplay and potentially be implemented in the upcoming NHL season.

Extending overtime periods to 10 minutes is one of the experiments being tested at the 4 Nations Tournament and could potentially be implemented in the NHL as early as next season. The tournament showcased a 3-on-3 overtime format that lasted over six minutes in Canada's opening game against Sweden. Had this been an NHL regular season game, the extra time would have been cut short at the 5-minute mark, leading to a shootout.

Marner's game-winning goal for Canada during this extended overtime period sparked debate among players and coaches about the merits of longer overtime periods. Finland captain Aleksander Barkov expressed concerns about the added workload for players with 82 regular-season games already, questioning how extending overtime would impact their well-being. He preferred the current 5-minute overtime format. On the other hand, U.S. goaltender Jake Oettinger voiced his support for longer overtimes, citing the increased entertainment value for fans. He acknowledged the need to consider the impact on top players who would be logging more ice time, but ultimately believed the benefits outweighed the drawbacks. Canada's Nathan MacKinnon, who played a significant portion of the extended overtime, was less enthusiastic. He stated that he was exhausted by the end of the game and preferred a shorter overtime period, between 5 and 7 minutes. Other players, like U.S. defenseman Zach Werenski, were open to the idea of longer overtimes but expressed reservations about the potential toll on top players, particularly in back-to-back games. He also preferred to avoid shootouts, which he viewed as a less skillful form of determining the winner. The NHL is also testing other rule changes, including adding 30 seconds to each of the three television timeouts per period and reducing each intermission by a minute. These changes aim to assess their impact on player recovery and game flow. The 4 Nations Tournament is also utilizing the international system of awarding three points for a regulation win, two for an overtime or shootout win, one for an overtime or shootout loss, and none for a regulation loss. This points system has been met with mixed reactions, with some players finding it to be more impactful in determining the overall standings.However, Commissioner Gary Bettman has indicated that there is little appetite within the NHL to abandon the current two-point system for any win and one-point system for overtime or shootout losses.





dallasnews / 🏆 18. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NHL Overtime Rule Changes 4 Nations Tournament Television Timeouts Intermissions Shootouts

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NHL Stars to Compete in 2025 4 Nations Face-Off TournamentThe NHL will host a four-team international tournament featuring Team Canada, Team Sweden, Team Finland, and Team USA during its midseason break. The tournament will run from February 12-20 in Montreal and Boston.

Read more »

NHL 4 Nations Face-Off schedule: How to watch all games in international tournamentTeam USA, Canada, Finland and Sweden compete in the 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off. Here's where to watch and stream all the games in the tournament.

Read more »

4 Nations Face-Off: NHL Stars Set to Clash in International TournamentThe 4 Nations Face-Off, featuring Canada, Finland, Sweden, and the United States, will showcase the best NHL talent in an international tournament. The event will be played on NHL-sized rinks with modified overtime rules.

Read more »

4 Nations Face-Off: NHL Stars to Battle It Out in Thrilling International TournamentThe 4 Nations Face-Off, featuring Canada, Finland, Sweden, and the United States, is set to be a showcase of the NHL's best talent. The tournament will be held in Montreal and Boston, with a unique overtime format and a chance to witness the highly anticipated Canada vs. United States showdown.

Read more »

Perry Ellis to Partner With NHL for 4 Nations Face-Off TournamentThe company has also signed Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk as an ambassador.

Read more »

NHL Launches New Tournament as Alternative to All-Star GameThe NHL is testing a new tournament format as a replacement for the All-Star Game in 2025 and 2026. Four national teams (Canada, USA, Finland, Sweden) will compete in a round-robin tournament in Montreal and Boston.

Read more »