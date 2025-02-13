NHL Confirms Return of World Cup of Hockey in 2028

The NHL and NHL Players' Association have officially announced the return of the World Cup of Hockey in 2028, marking the resumption of a consistent cycle of international competition. The tournament will alternate with Olympic participation every two years, ensuring top NHL players represent their countries on the global stage.

'We couldn’t be more excited about making a reality—Olympics, World Cups, Olympics, World Cups—on a regular schedule of the best hockey players in the world representing their countries,' Bettman said ahead of the 4 Nations Face-Off. The last World Cup was in 2016, with Team Canada winning. The next installment follows the NHL’s planned participation in the 2026 and 2030 Winter Olympics. The 2028 World Cup will be fully NHL-run, separate from the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF). Unlike previous editions that included mixed-nationality teams, this tournament will feature only country-based teams. 'This is our tournament with our players, and we’re cooperating with the federations, but this is an all-NHL tournament,' Bettman said. 'We anticipate at least eight national teams competing.' A bidding process will determine host cities, with Europe as a possible location. NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said the tournament break will follow the Olympic model. Russia’s participation remains uncertain due to the ongoing war in Ukraine. The IIHF has already banned Russian teams from its events, and NHLPA executive director Marty Walsh acknowledged the political challenges. 'I’d love to see our Russian players playing in these tournaments again,' Walsh said. 'They’re incredible hockey players. The issues are political, and it’s not political as far as the NHLPA. It’s world politics we have to get through.' Bettman said a decision won’t be made soon, as the International Olympic Committee must first determine Russia’s status for the 2026 Olympics. The World Cup’s return means the revival of best-on-best international hockey. NHL players haven’t competed in the Olympics since 2014, missing the 2018 and 2022 Games. 'It’s great to have that certainty,' said Canada captain Sidney Crosby. 'For guys to have an idea and for fans to know they’ll see best-on-best, it’s great for everybody.' The NHL and NHLPA will now finalize host cities, scheduling, and team selection. Bettman and Walsh remain confident in NHL participation for the 2026 Olympics, with only minor details left to resolve. 'We’re going to the Olympics,' Walsh assured. 'The agreement’s on paper. It’s just a matter of putting pen to paper.' With a structured international schedule now in place, the NHL and NHLPA continue to strengthen their partnership ahead of upcoming collective bargaining negotiations





