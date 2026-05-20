NHL Conference Finals Betting: Best Players for Conn Smythe Trophy Odds Ahead of Semifinals

Explains the Conn Smythe Trophy, the postseason Player of the Year award in the NHL, and the top 10 betting value players in contention to win the award.

The NHL Conference Finals are set to begin tonight, and with it, attention turns to the latest odds for the Conn Smythe Trophy , the postseason MVP.

Unlike other MVP awards, the Conn Smythe considers the entire postseason, not just the final. Play later in the playoffs carries more weight to voters. Frederik Andersen, of the Carolina Hurricanes, has a spotless 8-0 record and is favored to win the Conn Smythe as the Cup's goaltender. Taylor Hall, of the Montreal Canadiens, seems a solid bet at +141.

Nathan MacKinnon, of the Colorado Avalanche, is +170, and Scott Wedgewood, their goaltender, is at +250. Mitchell Marner, of the Vegas Golden Knights, and Lane Hutton, of the Montreal Canadiens, are in the mix. Anders Andersen has a spotless 8-0 record. Taylor Hall, of the Montreal Canadiens, has scored in back-to-back sweeps. Nathan MacKinnon is +170. Lane Hutson is +200





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Connor Mcdavid Jean-Sebastien Giguere Frederik Andersen Taylor Hall Nathan Mackinnon Scott Wedgewood Mitchell Marner Lane Hutson Conn Smythe Trophy NHL Conference Finals

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