NHL and San Jose Sharks Host Innovation Competition with College Students to Reimagine Fan Experience

College students from Bay Area universities pitched innovative ideas for enhancing hockey fan engagement at an event modeled after 'Shark Tank' at the SAP Center, with former Sharks stars Joe Thornton and Devin Setoguchi participating as judges and mentors.

The NHL and San Jose Sharks hosted an Innovation Competition at the SAP Center in San Jose, California, on June 1, 2026, modeled after the popular TV show ' Shark Tank .

' Six teams of Bay Area college students presented their innovative ideas aimed at enhancing the fan experience and attracting the next generation of hockey enthusiasts rather than altering the game itself. The event featured former San Jose Sharks stars Joe Thornton and Devin Setoguchi, along with the team's mascot S.J. Sharkie, serving as celebrity participants and judges alongside San Jose City Councilmember Michael Mulcahy and other judges.

The competition highlighted creative proposals from students representing universities such as Santa Clara University, University of California Berkeley, and University of San Francisco. Teams like 'Puck Pulse' from Santa Clara University won the 'Innovator Award' for their presentation, while 'Hockey Without Barriers' from UC Berkeley received the 'Changemaker Award' presented by Joe Thornton. Other participating teams included 'Little Saigon,' 'The Rink Reach Program,' and 'IceBreaker Bay.

' The event underscored the NHL's commitment to engaging young talent and integrating fresh perspectives into the sport's growth and community outreach initiatives. The day concluded with celebrations among the finalists, judges, and Sharks mascot, marking a successful fusion of entrepreneurship and hockey culture in the Bay Area





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NHL San Jose Sharks Innovation Competition College Students Fan Experience Joe Thornton SAP Center Entrepreneurship Hockey Shark Tank

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