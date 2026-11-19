The system is forecast to develop near the northern Bahamas Friday and move north along or just offshore of Florida’s east coast this weekend.

Chances of development look a lot better than yesterday, now at 60% chance of developing past the next 48 hours. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of low pressure expected to form near the northern Bahamas by late Friday.

It could develop into a subtropical or tropical storm as it moves north or northeast near the southeastern U.S. coast this weekend, but no storm has formed as of right now. The NHC gives it a near-zero chance of development through 48 hours and a 60% chance through seven days. Chances of development look a lot better than yesterday, now at 60% chance of developing past the next 48 hours.

Also read Severe Flooding and Coastal Storm Threaten Florida and East Coast Travel

Regardless of whether the system becomes a named storm, strong winds, dangerous surf and coastal flooding are possible along parts of the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic coasts into early next week. The developing low is expected to stay near or offshore of the Southeast coast. This system is forecast to organize better as it moves up to the northeast of FLorida later this weekend.

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The system is forecast to develop near the northern Bahamas Friday and move north along or just offshore of Florida’s east coast this weekend. How close it tracks remains uncertain: a closer path could bring stronger winds and more rain to parts of the state, while a track farther offshore could allow drier air to move in.

For now, the main concerns are ongoing heavy rain and flooding through Friday, along with rough surf, dangerous rip currents and hazardous conditions for boaters. Affidavit: Man accused of pulling gun in restaurant threatened to 'execute' officerTCEQ rejects bid to raise inspection prices in Austin, El Paso Texas regulators have rejected a bid to raise the cost of required vehicle emissions inspections, a decision that comes nearly two years after the state stopped requiring safety inspections and left many inspection