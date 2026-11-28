Dutch police raided NFOrce data centers in Steenbergen, Rotterdam, and Amsterdam, seizing servers used by extreme site Motherless linked to serious sex crimes.

Dutch police have executed a high-profile raid on the infrastructure of Dutch IT company NFOrce, seizing server equipment linked to the extreme content platform Motherless. The operation targeted a three-storey industrial building in Steenbergen, a town located approximately 45 minutes south of Rotterdam. Authorities also conducted searches at two additional NFOrce offices situated in Rotterdam and Amsterdam on July 21. The seizure is part of a significant cybercrime investigation aimed at dismantling the digital infrastructure supporting illegal online activities.

NFOrce Steenbergen Facility Seized by Dutch Police

The primary target of the raid was a state-of-the-art data center protected by a tall, electrified security fence. This facility houses a network of computer servers that power thousands of websites accessible to tens of millions of users globally. NFOrce provides cloud-computing platforms to its clients, charging monthly fees ranging from €50 to €750. The company, owned by Israeli entrepreneur Simon Shlomi Elimeleh, accepts payments through credit cards, PayPal, and Bitcoin. The facility is described as an engine room for a significant portion of the internet, yet it became the epicenter of a major law enforcement crackdown.

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Motherless Site Facilitates Extreme Illegal Content

The seized servers were used by Motherless, a long-standing client of NFOrce that marketed itself as a moral-free file-hosting service. The platform hosted some of the most disturbing content in cyberspace, including violent rape scenes, BDSM, torture, and sado-masochism. It also hosted genres recently outlawed in Britain involving the throttling of women during sexual acts. The site boasted a large user base of individuals seeking to share and view illicit material. Law enforcement identified at least 16 court cases spanning more than a decade where Motherless facilitated sex crimes, including child pornography distribution and the arrangement of minor abuse.

Dwain Hall Convicted in Sonia Exelby Murder Case

Recent legal proceedings have highlighted the dangerous real-world consequences of connections formed on the Motherless platform. Dwain Hall, who used the alias AlphaSadist on the site, was convicted last Friday for the murder of Sonia Exelby. Exelby, a 32-year-old classically trained musician from Portsmouth, met Hall through a Motherless forum dedicated to the sexualized torture of women. Jurors heard that Hall sought a victim for torture and killed her in a Florida Airbnb despite her expressing second thoughts. He received two life terms for the crime, which involved torture and the subsequent death of the victim.

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Manchester Trial Reveals Extent of Site Usage

In a separate ongoing case at Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court, evidence revealed that a husband used Motherless to search for instructional videos on drugging women. The man has pleaded guilty to 62 charges, including rape and sexual assault against his wife over a period of 20 years. Court testimony indicated he accessed the site at least four times in 2022, searching for content related to drunk rape and how to drug victims. Nine other men are currently on trial in connection with these offenses, with four already pleading guilty to various sex charges.

International Criticism of Platform Safety Standards

The raid comes after intense international scrutiny of the infrastructure supporting illegal content platforms. Germany's ARD broadcast network revealed in 2025 that the site hosted a massive quantity of videos depicting the rape of unconscious women. Critics had previously branded the platform a global online rape academy following media investigations into its content moderation practices. The Dutch police operation underscores the growing international effort to hold hosting providers accountable for the illegal material hosted on their servers. The seizure of NFOrce's assets marks a significant step in disrupting the financial and technical operations of such extreme content networks.