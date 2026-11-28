Dutch police raid NFOrce facilities in Steenbergen, Rotterdam, and Amsterdam to seize servers used by Motherless, a site linked to multiple sex crimes and abuse.

On July 21, Dutch police executed a coordinated raid on NFOrce's industrial headquarters in Steenbergen, alongside two additional offices located in Rotterdam and Amsterdam. The operation targeted a high-security, three-storey facility protected by an electrified fence, which serves as a critical node in the global cloud-computing infrastructure. Authorities seized computer servers belonging to Motherless, a notorious extreme pornographic website, as part of a broader cybercrime investigation.

NFOrce Operations and Infrastructure

NFOrce, a Dutch IT company owned by Israeli entrepreneur Simon Shlomi Elimeleh, manages a network of servers that powers thousands of websites used by tens of millions of people worldwide. The Steenbergen facility acts as an engine room for the internet, with clients paying between €50 and €750 per month to rent cloud-computing space. The company accepts payments through standard methods such as credit cards and PayPal, as well as Bitcoin.

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Motherless Website Content and Legal Issues

Motherless described itself as a moral-free file-hosting service but hosted some of the most disturbing content in cyberspace. The site facilitated the sharing of violent rape scenes, BDSM, torture, and sado-masochism, including genres recently outlawed in Britain involving women being throttled during sex. Critics have previously branded the platform a global online rape academy following investigations that revealed vast quantities of videos depicting the rape of unconscious women on its homepage.

Crime Cases Involving Motherless Users

The connection between the website and criminal acts has been established in numerous court cases across Britain, Europe, America, and Australia. In one high-profile instance, Dwain Hall used a forum on the site to meet Sonia Exelby, a 32-year-old musician from Portsmouth. Hall, who adopted the alias AlphaSadist, persuaded Exelby to travel to Florida where he tortured and killed her. He was convicted last Friday and sentenced to two life terms.

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Ongoing Trials and User Behavior

Another significant case currently proceeding at Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court involves a man who admitted to drugging and raping his wife for 20 years. He has pleaded guilty to 62 charges, including rape and administering substances with intent to commit a sexual offence. Evidence presented to the court revealed that he accessed Motherless at least four times in 2022, searching for videos depicting drunk or drugged sleeping, drunk rape, and methods to drug victims.

Investigation Impact and Future Steps

The seizure of NFOrce servers marks a significant development in the ongoing efforts to dismantle platforms that facilitate sex crimes. The investigation highlights the technical infrastructure supporting extreme illicit content and the direct links between online forums and real-world violent offenses. Authorities continue to examine the data recovered from the Steenbergen facility to identify other potential victims and accomplices involved in the network of users.