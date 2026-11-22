On Friday, former Broncos linebacker and ESPN broadcaster Tom Jackson unexpectedly passed away at 75. His death was announced on Sunday morning and the football world instantly mourned the passing of a “legend.”

Tom Jackson makes the time for a few of his smaller fans at the Broncos’ training camp. Jackson was a dominant player with the Broncos for 14 seasons, recording 20 career interceptions, 1,531 tackles , 40 sacks and eight fumble recoveries.

He helped lead the franchise to two Super Bowl appearances. But it was his post-football career that boosted his popularity. Jackson joined ESPN in 1987 as a studio analyst. He paired up with Chris Berman on “NFL Primetime” and “Sunday NFL Countdown” until 2016.

Also read Tom Jackson, ESPN NFL Analyst and Broncos Legend, Dies at 75

“I can remember coming from games and waiting to rush to get home, to watch ‘Primetime’ because all I wanted to know was, what were and Tom Jackson gonna say about one, the team. And, second, the performance that I put up on game day,” ESPN analyst and Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss said.

Former NFL player and ESPN analyst Tedy Bruschi said he first came to admire Jackson as an analyst because they both played linebacker. Later, when Bruschi began working at ESPN, Jackson mentored him.

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“He had dominated the National Football League with his physical abilities and he dominated TV with his intellect, and I admired that so much,” Bruschi said. “We’re lucky to have lived in Tom Jackson sports broadcast era. So many inspired. Me included.

Rest in peace, legend,” former Broncos defensive end Cameron Wolfe said on social media.

“It hurts because really was an inspiration in my career like no other,” former NFL receiver Keyshawn Johnson said Sunday morning. “Always appreciate TJ’s analysis,” Manning said. “I remember when Tom Jackson would come to the Colts’ facility to interview you, that was a big deal. ”“There’s no better studio analyst than Tom Jackson,” Robin Roberts said in an ESPN video.

“Tom Jackson always was incredibly kind to me. He was an excellent analyst, but also someone who was generally beloved and considered a joy to work with. NFL Prime Time, as a studio show, was one of the most important of its time. It was an appointment viewing for myself and other football fans,” sports journalist Jemele Hill said on social media.

“Tom Jackson must have been calling out to me yesterday when I featured him prominently in my column. He didn’t pass away. He blitzed and intercepted and entertained the world,” prominent Denver sports journalist Woody Paige posted on X. But it was his partner who gave one of the most touching tributes. Berman, who worked alongside Jackson for decades and said the two would call frequently even after his retirement, called Jackson his “best friend.

” He was brought to tears on live air on Sunday after watching ESPN’s tribute to the Hall of Fame broadcaster.

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“There was nobody kinder, there was nobody more thoughtful, more loyal, more engaging than Tom Jackson,” Berman said. Chris Berman announces the death of his longtime broadcast partner and best friend, Tom Jackson.

“As a fan of football… he was outstanding. The fact that he’s not in the Hall of Fame as a player is shocking to me, because he was that good as a player,” ESPN broadcaster Rex Ryan said on Sunday.

“A good person. A good human. He wasn’t afraid to give you knowledge on and off the field. Talk about life experiences.

We lost a good one,” former Raiders coach and ESPN analyst Antonio Pierce“Tom was the best football player I ever had. Not only that, he was the best leader I ever had,” Lee Corso, who coached Jackson in college at Louisville, said in a statement.

“Tom was a man of humility and was revered in the NFL community. And we send our condolences and respect to the Jackson family,” Bill Cowher said on the air Sunday.