Kelly Stafford and Maddie Scott are calling out fans who have sent harassing messages and death threats to their families based on their husbands' performance on the field.

NFL Wives Speak Out Against Harassing Messages and Death Threats from Fans. Kelly Stafford and Maddie Scott are calling out fans who have sent harassing messages and death threats to their families based on their husbands' performance on the field.

Kelly, the wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Matt Stafford, and Maddie, the wife of Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tanner Houck, have both spoken out against the abuse they have received from fans on social media. Kelly Stafford's comments came after a rough outing for Matt, 35, against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, August 31, in which he allowed three runs on three hits in one quarter of play.

That included a back-breaking interception to Philadelphia's safety, who returned it for a touchdown. Maddie's posts came after a rough outing for Tanner, 31, against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, May 30, in which he allowed three runs on three hits in one inning of work. That included a back-breaking home run to Philadelphia's center fielder, who hit a grand slam in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Phillies a 5-4 win.

Kelly Stafford is getting real about how viral rumors about her husband's NFL career have affected their family. There was speculation of Matthew is getting traded this past year, Kelly said on the Sunday, August 31, episode of the Sunday Sports Club podcast. That speculation was fueled by the Lions' 3-12 record last season, which led to rumors that Matt was on the trading block.

Kelly said that the speculation has caused her family a lot of stress and anxiety, and that she has had to deal with a lot of hate mail and death threats from fans. Maddie's posts came after a rough outing for Tanner, 31, against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, May 30, in which he allowed three runs on three hits in one inning of work.

That included a back-breaking home run to Philadelphia's center fielder, who hit a grand slam in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Phillies a 5-4 win. Unfortunately, Tanner and Maddie are not the only family that has had to deal with fan threats on social media. Last season, Houston Astros pitcher Framber Valdez's family received over 100 threats sent to his family after he gave up seven runs in a May 2025 start against the Cincinnati Reds.

The threats included messages such as 'I hope you get hurt' and 'I hope you die.

' Valdez's family has been dealing with the aftermath of the threats, and have spoken out about the impact it has had on their lives. The NFL has been dealing with the issue of fan abuse for years, and the league has implemented several measures to try and curb the behavior.

However, the issue persists, and it's clear that more needs to be done to protect the families of NFL players. Kelly Stafford and Maddie Scott are calling out fans who have sent harassing messages and death threats to their families based on their husbands' performance on the field.

Kelly, the wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Matt Stafford, and Maddie, the wife of Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tanner Houck, have both spoken out against the abuse they have received from fans on social media. Kelly Stafford's comments came after a rough outing for Matt, 35, against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, August 31, in which he allowed three runs on three hits in one quarter of play.

That included a back-breaking interception to Philadelphia's safety, who returned it for a touchdown. Maddie's posts came after a rough outing for Tanner, 31, against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, May 30, in which he allowed three runs on three hits in one inning of work. That included a back-breaking home run to Philadelphia's center fielder, who hit a grand slam in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Phillies a 5-4 win.

Unfortunately, Tanner and Maddie are not the only family that has had to deal with fan threats on social media. Last season, Houston Astros pitcher Framber Valdez's family received over 100 threats sent to his family after he gave up seven runs in a May 2025 start against the Cincinnati Reds. The threats included messages such as 'I hope you get hurt' and 'I hope you die.

' Valdez's family has been dealing with the aftermath of the threats, and have spoken out about the impact it has had on their lives. The NFL has been dealing with the issue of fan abuse for years, and the league has implemented several measures to try and curb the behavior.

However, the issue persists, and it's clear that more needs to be done to protect the families of NFL players. Kelly Stafford and Maddie Scott are calling out fans who have sent harassing messages and death threats to their families based on their husbands' performance on the field.

Kelly, the wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Matt Stafford, and Maddie, the wife of Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tanner Houck, have both spoken out against the abuse they have received from fans on social media. Kelly Stafford's comments came after a rough outing for Matt, 35, against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, August 31, in which he allowed three runs on three hits in one quarter of play.

That included a back-breaking interception to Philadelphia's safety, who returned it for a touchdown. Maddie's posts came after a rough outing for Tanner, 31, against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, May 30, in which he allowed three runs on three hits in one inning of work. That included a back-breaking home run to Philadelphia's center fielder, who hit a grand slam in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Phillies a 5-4 win.

Unfortunately, Tanner and Maddie are not the only family that has had to deal with fan threats on social media. Last season, Houston Astros pitcher Framber Valdez's family received over 100 threats sent to his family after he gave up seven runs in a May 2025 start against the Cincinnati Reds. The threats included messages such as 'I hope you get hurt' and 'I hope you die.

' Valdez's family has been dealing with the aftermath of the threats, and have spoken out about the impact it has had on their lives. The NFL has been dealing with the issue of fan abuse for years, and the league has implemented several measures to try and curb the behavior.

However, the issue persists, and it's clear that more needs to be done to protect the families of NFL players. Kelly Stafford and Maddie Scott are calling out fans who have sent harassing messages and death threats to their families based on their husbands' performance on the field.

Kelly, the wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Matt Stafford, and Maddie, the wife of Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tanner Houck, have both spoken out against the abuse they have received from fans on social media. Kelly Stafford's comments came after a rough outing for Matt, 35, against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, August 31, in which he allowed three runs on three hits in one quarter of play.

That included a back-breaking interception to Philadelphia's safety, who returned it for a touchdown. Maddie's posts came after a rough outing for Tanner, 31, against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, May 30, in which he allowed three runs on three hits in one inning of work. That included a back-breaking home run to Philadelphia's center fielder, who hit a grand slam in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Phillies a 5-4 win.

Unfortunately, Tanner and Maddie are not the only family that has had to deal with fan threats on social media. Last season, Houston Astros pitcher Framber Valdez's family received over 100 threats sent to his family after he gave up seven runs in a May 2025 start against the Cincinnati Reds. The threats included messages such as 'I hope you get hurt' and 'I hope you die.

' Valdez's family has been dealing with the aftermath of the threats, and have spoken out about the impact it has had on their lives. The NFL has been dealing with the issue of fan abuse for years, and the league has implemented several measures to try and curb the behavior.

However, the issue persists, and it's clear that more needs to be done to protect the families of NFL players. Kelly Stafford and Maddie Scott are calling out fans who have sent harassing messages and death threats to their families based on their husbands' performance on the field.

Kelly, the wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Matt Stafford, and Maddie, the wife of Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tanner Houck, have both spoken out against the abuse they have received from fans on social media. Kelly Stafford's comments came after a rough outing for Matt, 35, against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, August 31, in which he allowed three runs on three hits in one quarter of play.

That included a back-breaking interception to Philadelphia's safety, who returned it for a touchdown. Maddie's posts came after a rough outing for Tanner, 31, against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, May 30, in which he allowed three runs on three hits in one inning of work. That included a back-breaking home run to Philadelphia's center fielder, who hit a grand slam in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Phillies a 5-4 win.

Unfortunately, Tanner and Maddie are not the only family that has had to deal with fan threats on social media. Last season, Houston Astros pitcher Framber Valdez's family received over 100 threats sent to his family after he gave up seven runs in a May 2025 start against the Cincinnati Reds. The threats included messages such as 'I hope you get hurt' and 'I hope you die.

' Valdez's family has been dealing with the aftermath of the threats, and have spoken out about the impact it has had on their lives. The NFL has been dealing with the issue of fan abuse for years, and the league has implemented several measures to try and curb the behavior.

However, the issue persists, and it's clear that more needs to be done to protect the families of NFL players





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NFL Wives Harassing Messages Death Threats Fans Kelly Stafford Maddie Scott Matt Stafford Tanner Houck

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