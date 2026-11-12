NFL Weekly Recap: Major Injuries, Trade Deadline Impacts, and Fantasy Breakouts

An in-depth analysis of recent NFL games highlighting significant player performances, critical injuries to stars like Puka Nacua and Patrick Mahomes, and the fantasy implications of trade deadline moves. The report covers standout games from Joe Burrow, CJ Stroud, and Jordan Love, while identifying breakout candidates and sleeper picks for fantasy football managers navigating a volatile week.

The NFL landscape has experienced a series of dramatic shifts and individual performances that have significantly altered the fantasy football outlook for the coming weeks.

Jacksonville's defense dominated the contest by stifling rookie quarterback Joe Fagnano, who managed only sixty passing yards and threw two critical interceptions. This defensive prowess allowed Trevor Lawrence to secure a comfortable victory with two hundred and forty-two passing yards and a touchdown.

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Justice Hill And Joe Burrow Deliver Key Performances

Meanwhile, Baltimore faced challenges with their injured quarterback room, leading them to acquire Jacoby Brissett. Despite this move, Justice Hill emerged as a key offensive threat, contributing eighty-five rushing yards and a touchdown, offering a rare bright spot for the Ravens. In international play, Joe Burrow delivered a masterful performance by throwing three touchdown passes, while Ja'Marr Chase continued his elite trajectory with ten receptions for one hundred and fifty-five yards and a score in Madrid.

These performances highlight the growing depth of talent in the league and the unpredictable nature of weekly outcomes. Injury concerns and roster changes have created unexpected opportunities for several players across the league. Bijan Robinson solidified his status with one hundred rushing yards and a touchdown, whereas Michael Penix Jr.'s inconsistent play continues to limit his fantasy utility.

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The Indianapolis Colts, having seen their receiving corps decimated by the trade deadline, have provided a clear opening for Tyler Warren to step up. Kenneth Walker III responded with over one hundred rushing yards, while Patrick Mahomes suffered an elbow injury that casts doubt on his immediate availability. Omar Cooper Jr. caught eight passes, stepping into the void left by Garrett Wilson.

Injuries Plague Miami While Shedeur Sanders Shows Promise

Miami's offense struggled to produce a single touchdown, and Malik Willis has landed on injured reserve with a groin injury. Ollie Gordon II remains the focal point of the Dolphins backfield despite modest yardage. On the other side, Audric Estime found success against his former team after Kendre Miller was released. Shedeur Sanders showed promise with two hundred and ninety-seven passing yards, and rookie Jordyn Tyson made an impact in his debut.

The latter part of the week brought further turbulence with significant injuries and roster adjustments. The Rams suffered a major blow when Puka Nacua injured his knee on the final offensive snap, leaving Matthew Stafford without a premier weapon. Washington's depleted receiving corps allowed Van Jefferson to post a breakout performance with five catches and a touchdown. Rookie Jonah Coleman handled a remarkable seventy-seven percent of Denver's offensive snaps, scoring a touchdown and signaling a departure from traditional committee approaches.

Darren Waller also reemerged with eight catches and a touchdown. Houston's offense exploded behind CJ Stroud, who threw for three hundred and eighty-four yards and five touchdowns, with Kayshon Boutte and Tank Dell contributing significantly.

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Crowded Rotations And New Acquisitions Create Fantasy Options

However, the crowded receiver rotation presents management challenges. Green Bay saw Christian Watson dominate with one hundred and seventy-one receiving yards, while San Francisco added Keenan Allen to their depleted receiving corps. In Chicago, Luther Burden III caught nine passes for a touchdown, helping overcome four interceptions by Caleb Williams. Bucky Irving rushed for two scores, and James Cook III grounded out one hundred and seven yards.

The week concludes with Minnesota acquiring Kirk Cousins, potentially saving the fantasy value of Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. This comprehensive analysis covers two hundred and twenty-one players and defenses, providing detailed start and sit recommendations for every matchup.