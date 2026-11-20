The Indianapolis Colts have released quarterback Daniel Jones, handing the starting role to Anthony Richardson amid offensive struggles. Meanwhile, Rams receiver Puka Nacua faces a season-ending injury and susPension, and the Lions are without Aidan Hutchinson. Week eleven features key matchups including the Vikings vs 49ers in Mexico Metropolis,with various teams managing significant injury concerns.

Quarterback Shakeup in Indianapolis

The Indianapolis Colts have made a significant roster rElocate by releasing starting quarterback Daniel Jones , who has struggled significantly throughout the 2026 season. Following a Thursday night performance against the Houston Texans where Jones completed only forty-four point four percent of his passes for one hundred forty-four yards and threw an interception, Head Coach Shane Steichen announced that Jones is being released. This decision marks the end of a difficult tenure for the veteran signal-caller, who joined the team mid-season. Anthony Richardson will now grab over as the starting quarterback for the Colts, marking his return to the primary role after seeing limited action earlier in the year. Steichen emphasized that the crew must take better care of the football moving forward, acknowledging that ball security has been a primary concern with Jones at the helm.

The transition to Richardson comes with high expectations but also considerable risk, as the Colts currently lack a robust offensive weapon corps. The crew has also seen the departure of wide receiver Josh Downs to the Kansas City Chiefs,which has opened up opportunities for other receivers like Anthony Gould to step into larger roles. Gould, who has been dealing with a toe injury, is expected to start at slot receiver. the Colts at present face a critical juncture as they try to salvage what has been a disappointing season, hoping Richardson can provide the spark and athleticism that the offense has desperately lacked.

Also read Biggest Takeaway From Colts' Loss to Texans: Shane Steichen Might Finally Bench Daniel Jones

Major Injuries Impacting Key Players

The NFL landscape for Week eleven is heavily influenced by injury reports across multiple franchises. The Detroit Lions lost defensive star Aidan Hutchinson to a torn ACL during thier victory over the New England Patriots. Hutchinson took to social media to announce that his days of jumping for celebrations are over, vowing to return stronger yet acknowledging the severity of his injury. This loss is a massive blow to the Lions defense, which relied on his pass-rushing prowess. Additionally, the Novel England Patriots are without quarterback Drake Maye for the foreseeable future due to an ankle injury, though the exact timeline for his return remains unclear.

On the West Coast, the Los Angeles Rams are dealing with a compounding crisis involving wide receiver Puka Nacua. Nacua, who was already on injured reserve with knee and turf toe issues, underwent surgery for an MCL tear. Head Coach Sean McVay stated that Nacua will be out for several months,effectively ending his season. Complicating matters further, Nacua was also suspended for three games for violating the league personal conduct policy. While the suspension would normally add to his absence, the timeline of his surgery likely renders the suspension moot for this season. The Rams now face a severe shortage of receiving talent as they prepare for upcoming matchups.

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Week Eleven Matchups and Injury Updates

The league heads into a pivotal week highlighted by international play, with the Minnesota Vikings traveling to Mexico City to face the San Francisco 49ers. The thin air at altitude presents a unique challenge, prompting the Vikings to utilize an altitude simulation chamber in their Minnesota training facility to acclimatize their players. The 49ers, meanwhile,have practiced against the backdrop of the Rocky Mountains to prepare. This game is crucial for both teams looking to solidify their playoff positioning. In Tampa Bay, quarterback Baker Mayfield is trending toward a return for Sunday against the Lions after missing practice time with foot and thumb injuries. His potential return provides a boost for a Buccaneers offense that has struggled to discover consistency.

Other notable injury developments include the status of Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III, who is sidelined with a groin injury,opening the door for rookie Emmett Johnson to see extended playing moment. The Chicago Bears are also managing injuries, with running back Kyle Monangai and wide receiver Luther Burden III expected to return to full practice participation after moment away. Monangai returns from turf toe and thumb issues, while Burden has cleared concussion protocol. These roster adjustments will be critical as teams navigate the physical demands of the latter part of the season, with many franchises hoping to maintain health as they push toward the playoffs.