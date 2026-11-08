NFL Week 9 Score Predictions: Seahawks vs Cardinals, Round 2

Seahawks vs Cardinals: What will the score be?

Looking to bounce back from a disappointing loss to the Chicago Bears, the Seattle Seahawks welcome the Arizona Cardinals to Lumen Field for round two of this divisional matchup.

Will they be able to repeat and win for a second time despite the numerous injuries to both the offense and defense? Let’s find out! , the Seahawks are the 12th ranked team in total DVOA. They are the 22nd ranked offense per DVOA, the second-ranked defense, and the 12th ranked special teams.

Also read Cardinals vs. Seahawks Week 9 Live Stream, Start Time, TV & Viewing Info

, the Seahawks were the 24th ranked offense in total EPA and EPA per play. On defense, they are the fifth-ranked defense in total EPA and the fourth-ranked defense in EPA per play. The Seahawks are 10th in point differential with +26 with a margin of victory of 3.2 points. They are averaging 23.1 points per game and allowing opponents 19.9 PPG.

, the Cardinals are ranked the 21st ranked team per total DVOA. They had the 17th ranked offense per DVOA, 25th ranked defense, and 15th ranked special teams. ’s numbers, the Cardinals have the 18th ranked team per total EPA on offense as well as EPA per play on offense. They were also the 28th ranked team per total EPA on defense and EPA per play on defense.

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The Cardinals are ranked 29th in point differential with -63 and a margin of victory of -7.9 points. They are averaging 21.9 points while allowing opponents 29.8 points. AZ Offense 21.9 + SEA Opponents 19.9=41.8/2=20.9Drew Lock averaged two passing touchdowns in the games he started. Those two passing touchdowns are likely going to Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

That gives the Seahawks 12 points. They are also averaging one rushing touchdown per game. Last year, Zach Charbonnet had a nose for the endzone, and being back healthy, they could be the one to get the rushing touchdown. Otherwise, it will likely go to Emanuel Wilson, who has three rushing touchdowns on the season.

That gives the Seahawks another six points for a total of 18 points. Jason Myers is averaging two field goals per game with 88.2% accuracy , and is making 88.9% of his extra points . That is another nine points for a total of 27 points. Gardner Minshew threw three touchdowns in his one game this season, but as a team they are averaging two touchdowns.

Say he is able to throw three passing touchdowns versus the Seahawks defense with a few starters on the front seven out of the game, they are likely being thrown to Trey McBride and Tyler Allgeier. That is 18 points. The Cardinals are averaging half a rushing touchdown per game, so if we round that up to one, Allgeier is likely the one to run it in, upping the points scored to 24.

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Chad Ryland is averaging two field goals per game making 90.5% of his field goals and 94.1% of extra points . That ups the total points to 34 points. Who do you think will win the game? How much will they win by?

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