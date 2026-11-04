NFL Week 9 Fantasy Defense Advice: Colts, Raiders, Jets, Falcons Ranked Worst

Fantasy football managers should avoid starting the Indianapolis Colts, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Jets, and Atlanta Falcons defenses in Week 9 due to unfavorable matchups against high-scoring offenses.

Fantasy football managers preparing for Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season must exercise extreme caution when selecting defensive units. Four specific teams present significant risks this week: the Indianapolis Colts, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Jets, and Atlanta Falcons. These defenses face opponents with elite offensive statistics that historically exploit their weaknesses.

Colts Face High-Scoring Dallas Cowboys

The Indianapolis Colts represent a defense that fantasy owners should strictly avoid starting for the remainder of the season. Their outlook for Week 9 is particularly grim as they prepare to host the Dallas Cowboys at Allegiant Stadium. The Cowboys currently rank seventh in the league for points per game, averaging an impressive 27.4 points. This offensive firepower poses a severe threat to a Colts unit that struggled significantly in the previous week.

Also read How Raiders' Week 8 Win Proves What's Possible in 2026

During Week 8, the Indianapolis Colts finished as the D/ST25 defense in fantasy rankings. Given the disparity in offensive capability between the two teams, analysts project the Colts to be among the worst-performing defensive units again in Week 9. The combination of Dallas's scoring efficiency and Indianapolis's recent poor form makes this a highly unfavorable matchup for fantasy managers seeking points from this position.

Raiders Vulnerable to 49ers Run Game

The Las Vegas Raiders enter Week 9 with a mixed record but face a daunting challenge against the San Francisco 49ers. In Week 8, the Raiders defense delivered a solid fantasy performance, ranking as the D/ST8 unit. However, expectations for their Week 9 output are significantly lower due to the specific strengths of their upcoming opponent.

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The San Francisco 49ers are averaging the fourth-most points per game in the NFL, totaling 28.1 points. A critical component of this success is their dominant ground attack. San Francisco averages 127.4 rushing yards per game, which ranks as the eighth-highest average in the entire league. This presents a direct problem for Las Vegas, as the Raiders allow the second-most rushing yards per game in the league, conceding 146.4 yards on average. The mismatch between San Francisco's run strength and Las Vegas's run weakness suggests a difficult outing for the Raiders defense.

Jets Struggle Against Chiefs Offense

The New York Jets have shown sporadic bright spots throughout the season, but their Week 9 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs offers little hope for positive fantasy outcomes. The primary concern lies in how Kansas City handles the ball on the ground. The Chiefs are averaging the fifth-most rushing yards per game in the NFL, with a total of 134.1 yards per contest.

New York has consistently been victimized by opposing rushing attacks recently. Over the last three games, the Jets allowed the tenth-most rushing yards per game in the league, averaging 133.0 yards. Furthermore, the Jets' defense has struggled to limit overall scoring. In their last three games, they gave up the second-most points per game in the NFL, allowing an average of 30.7 points. Facing a potent Kansas City offense that can exploit both the run and the scoreboard will likely result in another poor showing for New York.

Falcons Outmatched by Bengals Passing Attack

The Atlanta Falcons defense had a disappointing Week 8, ranking as the D/ST22 unit after facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They are poised to add another negative result in Week 9 when they take on the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals offense has established itself as one of the best in the NFL during the 2026 season, providing a clear path to high fantasy scores for opposing players.

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Cincinnati currently averages the second-most points per game in the NFL, scoring 29.4 points per contest. This scoring ability is driven largely by their aerial assault. The Bengals average 288.4 passing yards per game, which leads the entire NFL. Atlanta possesses a below-average passing defense, creating a statistical mismatch that favors the Bengals heavily. This dynamic points directly to the Falcons' defense struggling to contain Cincinnati's prolific passing game.

Strategic Implications for Fantasy Owners

For fantasy football participants, the data surrounding these four defenses indicates a clear strategy: do not start them in Week 9. The statistical gaps between the offensive capabilities of the Cowboys, 49ers, Chiefs, and Bengals versus the defensive vulnerabilities of the Colts, Raiders, Jets, and Falcons are too wide to ignore. Managers would be better served looking elsewhere for defensive points or utilizing a waiver wire pickup with a more favorable matchup.

The trend of these teams underperforming relative to their potential adds another layer of risk. The Colts coming off a D/ST25 finish, the Jets allowing nearly 31 points over their last three games, and the Falcons giving up significant yardage all signal ongoing issues. While the Raiders showed promise in Week 8, their inability to stop the run makes them susceptible to San Francisco's primary weapon. Avoiding these units allows fantasy managers to maximize their roster's potential during a challenging week of NFL matchups.