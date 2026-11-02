Jonah Coleman Claims Denver Backfield; Lamar Jackson Season Ends on IR

Week 8 NFL results delivered major fantasy implications with Lamar Jackson's thumb injury ending his season, while standout performances from Jahmyr Gibbs and DJ Moore reshaped playoff hopes.

Denver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman has firmly established himself as the primary force in the team backfield, carrying the ball eleven times for forty-seven yards and a touchdown while adding four catches for sixty-three yards. His performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Empower Field at Mile High signals a definitive shift in roster hierarchy, leaving veteran starter JK Dobbins with just seven carries for thirteen yards and no targets. This new dynamic solidifies Coleman's value for fantasy managers as the league approaches the final stretch of the season.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson faces a season-ending hurdle after sustaining a thumb injury almost immediately upon his return to play. The injury will land him on injured reserve, removing a top-tier fantasy asset from contention and creating immediate uncertainty for managers. Backup Tyler Huntley also suffered a turf toe injury during the same contest, compounding the crisis for the Ravens passing attack.

Also read Fantasy Football Week 8 Bold Predictions: Geno Smith, Chig Okonkwo Reach New Heights

With both Jackson and Huntley sidelined, Joe Fagnano emerges as the potential starter for Baltimore's immediate future. This double blow forces fantasy managers to pivot quickly, as the team's offensive identity is suddenly up for grabs. The Ravens now rely on Fagnano to stabilize a unit that has been heavily dependent on Jackson's dual-threat capabilities throughout the year.

In Cincinnati, the offensive landscape shifted dramatically as Samaje Perine became a non-factor in the game. Chuba Hubbard carried the ball twelve times for fifty-five yards and caught eight of nine targets for forty-six yards, clearly indicating a shift in workload preference. Perine saw only four carries and one target, converting them into just nineteen yards from scrimmage, which signals a clear change in how the coaching staff views the running back rotation.

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Despite Perine's struggles, Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins all produced monster games for the Bengals. Cam Ward also delivered a massive performance, throwing for three hundred four yards and two touchdowns while adding forty-one rushing yards. This versatile offensive display exceeded expectations and demonstrated the depth of talent available in Cincinnati's backfield and receiving corps.

The Arizona Cardinals underwent a significant offensive change when Gardner Minshew replaced Jacoby Brissett at halftime. Minshew immediately turned the offense around, leading many observers to believe this may mark the end of the Brissett era in Arizona. This substitution alters the team's offensive identity moving forward and raises questions about the starting quarterback position for the remainder of the season.

In Detroit, Jahmyr Gibbs continued his dominance over defenses, rushing for one hundred fifty-three yards and a touchdown. He also caught two passes for fifteen yards, proving indispensable to the Lions' attack. The Minnesota Vikings struggled to generate offense against the Lions defense, suggesting their unit is shaky at best in any matchup this season.

Las Vegas running back Mike Washington dominated the backfield by carrying the ball twenty-five times, while Ashton Jeanty saw only two carries. Jeanty did manage to catch three of four targets for sixty-four yards, including a crucial forty-five-yard reception that saved his week. This highlights the volatility of rookie running backs in high-leverage situations where workload can fluctuate wildly.

Adonai Mitchell made an immediate impact with Adonai Mitchell catching seven of nine targets for one hundred forty-two yards and a touchdown. With him back, Omar Cooper Jr did not see a single target despite playing on seventy-eight percent of offensive snaps. This stark contrast underscores Mitchell's value and Cooper's reduced role in the passing game.

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Daniel Jones was benched in Indianapolis, leading to Jonathan Taylor seeing only eight carries. DJ Giddens received six carries while rookie Seth McGowan saw five, indicating a full rebuild for the Colts. Bhaysul Tuten led the team in both rushing and receiving, gaining one hundred four rushing yards and a touchdown alongside fifty-five receiving yards and another score.

Michael Penix Jr completed eight passes but threw four interceptions, a disastrous stat line for any quarterback. Darnell Washington led the Pittsburgh Steelers in receiving with three catches for ninety-four yards. No other Steeler topped thirty-five yards receiving, indicating a lack of depth in the passing game that has plagued the team recently.

Justin Herbert continued to struggle for the Los Angeles Chargers, throwing two interceptions and no touchdowns. None of the Chargers running backs managed to reach twenty-five rushing yards, pointing to systemic offensive issues. DeMario Douglas stepped up as the New England Patriots' top fantasy wideout, catching all three of his targets for seventy-six yards and a touchdown.

Rookie Kevin Coleman Jr was the Miami Dolphins' leading receiver with three catches for forty-six yards and a touchdown. The Kansas City Chiefs saw rookie Emmett Johnson emerge as a breakout star, rushing once for fifteen yards and catching all five targets for one hundred twenty-eight yards and a touchdown. This performance further complicates the Chiefs' backfield dynamics as they move toward Week 9.