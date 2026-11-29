Can the Seahawks get revenge on the 49ers and vastly improve their playoff chances?

Round two of Seattle Seahawks versus 49ers is upon us, and it looks like Sam Darnold will be starting for the Seahawks, and Mac Jones will be starting for the 49ers.

Will the Seahawks be able to give the 49ers their second loss of the season? Let’s see what the numbers say.are ranked fifth in total DVOA, 17th in offensive DVOA, first in defensive DVOA, and 16th in sSpecial Teams DVOA. , they are ranked fourth in total defensive EPA and defensive EPA per play, meanwhile they are 16th in total offensive EPA and offensive EPA per play.

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The 49ers are ranked first in total DVOA, first in offensive DVOA, seventh in defensive DVOA, and 29th in special teams DVOA. , the 49ers are ranked first in both total offensive EPA and offensive EPA per play, and ranked ninth in total defensive EPA and tenth in defensive EPA per play. SF 31.6+ SEA Opponents 17.5=49.1/2=24.55We move onto the key scoring players for each team to see how they effect the game.