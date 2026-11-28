Touchdown for Justin Jefferson? Upset over the Giants for the Colts? Big day for Bucky Irving? Let's predict 15 things for the Sunday and Monday matchups.

is well underway after five games were played on Thanksgiving Eve, Thanksgiving and Black Friday. But what will happen in the remaining 11 games? We have 15 predictions from our NFL experts.

First, betting analyst Pamela Maldonado picks two underdogs that could win outright. Then, analytics writer Seth Walder projects stat lines for three players. Fantasy football writer Eric Moody suggests three sleepers, and analyst Matt Bowen predicts three players who will find the end zone.

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Finally, analyst Ben Solak lays out four wild-card predictions.. Houston is allowing just 96.1 rushing yards per game but has given up 12 rushing touchdowns. If Henry can keep Baltimore out of third-and-long, the Texans' third-most sacks in the NFL matter less -- and QBBrissett is also 5-2 outright against Houston over the course of his career.