NFL stars continue to turn game-day arrivals into their own weekly fashion showcase.

The Thanksgiving menu includes an extra helping of NFL style, with Week 12 arrivals getting started before the turkey hits the table.on Wednesday in Inglewood, California, where afternoon temperatures in the 70s should leave room for lighter layers.

Thursday brings theon Thursday night in Orchard Park, New York, to close out the tripleheader with temperatures in the 30s and rain in the forecast. Friday's meeting between theSunday offers a little of everything: jacket weather around the Great Lakes, warmer conditions in South Florida and potential rain in the Bay Area.

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Whether players are bundling up or keeping things breezy, there's plenty of room to serve a look.kept it sleek in a black zip-up jacket and matching pants, accessorizing with gold-tinted shades and a checkered designer pouch. His blue, white and yellow sneakers added a pop of Rams colors to the look. AccuWeather Forecast: Light morning showers clear but flooding from king tides continuePerson injured after possible explosion sparks apartment fire in Rossmoor retirement community