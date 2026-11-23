The most anticipated schematic showdown of the NFL regular season ended up as a lopsided affair, with the 49ers dismantling the Vikings' vexing rush.

Chalk some of that quiet up to a season-high six teams being on bye. And a fairly lopsided schedule that lent itself to a good number of blowouts produced several runaway results, particularly in the early slate.

Still, while it might not have seemed particularly enthralling, the weekend proved plenty meaningful. And with a slew of marquee matchups ahead in a short week, a number of franchises will have to position themselves for quick turnarounds in the lead-up toHeading into possibly the most highly anticipated matchup of the regular season, it was hard to imagine that the league's premier schematic showdown could beBrock Purdy stood up to Flores' defense in a fashion few others have.

Also read 2026 NFL Playoff Picture, Week 11: NFC’s Top Seed At Stake With 49ers-Vikings Showdown

He completed 16 of 18 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns against the blitz, according to Next Gen Stats, repeatedly getting the ball out of his hands almost instantaneously while finding vacated spots over the middle. Operating from condensed sets, the quarterback seemed to have solutions at the ready as he fired throws into tight windows with decisiveness and clear anticipation.

With its pass rush neutralized, Minnesota had difficulty hanging with George Kittle, who notched two touchdowns, and Mike Evans, who tallied 109 yards and a score in his return. Is any of this a blueprint to beat Flores and the Vikings? Not unless you have a play-caller comparable to Shanahan, a quarterback with the poise of Purdy and playmakers who can measure up to Kittle, Evans and Christian McCaffrey.

This was a truly singular achievement for a group that established itself as capable of laying waste to even the league's most formidable defensive units. Few units have shown such remarkable year-over-year improvement as the Giants defense. Until Sunday, however, it seemed fair to question how much of that success was a product of facing opponents with a lack of firepower. Edge rusher Abdul Carter served as the primary engine behind that effort.

With his two sacks on Trevor Lawrence, the second-year standout made good on his promise to get home more often. Even more important, however, was the environment of unrelenting havoc he created with his 12 pressures, which ranked as the second most of any player in a single game this season. The rest of the unit seemed to thrive in that setting.

Cornerbacks Deonte Banks and Paulson Adebo parlayed Lawrence misfires into interceptions, with New York getting a field goal off each takeaway despite its offense sputtering with a short field. , and the unit seemed a bit gassed late as Lawrence found a rhythm with his receivers. But Banks and Adebo were tremendous in locking down the perimeter.

Between the two of them and slot Dru Phillips, the Giants got 10 pass breakups, with several of them coming on vital late downs in the second half. With a brutal December slate that features teams with a combined 29-11 record, the Giants now look capable of holding up against a heightened level of competition.

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"They keep saying we can't beat these teams. We can't beat them," Carter told reporters after the game.

"I don't know why they're saying that, but what are they going to say now? "Payton embraced Coleman as his seldom-seen bell-cow back, feeding him 24 carries. The ball carrier responded by logging 111 rushing yards, tying for the highest output of any player since Payton began his Denver tenure in 2023, as well as three touchdowns.

Even against a Raiders defense that had been repeatedly gashed in the ground game, Coleman's rough-and-tumble running style came in handy, with 107 of his yards coming after contact, according to Next Gen Stats. With the passing attack remaining limited and the defense continuing to commit some uncharacteristic and costly errors, Coleman should continue to shoulder a substantial workload for a team that seems to have found its steadying presence.

Despite being blitzed on half of his dropbacks by a defense that was out of answers, Prescott comfortably connected with targets all over the field, connecting on 28 of 33 attempts for 325 yards and four touchdowns. Dallas only got so much help from a defense that saw moderate progress under new play-caller Mike Pettine, but the 11th-year quarterback's precision and efficiency kept the contest from ever getting too close.

That's probably the bar that Prescott will have to approach for the rest of the season, as the Cowboys are taking over the' mantle as the team bound to be in a shootout every week. But in avoiding falling three games under .500 with a healthy Prescott for the first time in his career, the signal-caller reinforced that the team likely will only sink so low with him at the helm.

If he keeps up his current pace, Simmons might soon simply be referred to as merely NFL Defensive Player of the Year.. His disruption was nothing short of essential on an afternoon when Ben Johnson's attack didn't live up to its usual standards.

Simmons also showed he has a good eye for promising opportunities, as he revealed after the game asked defensive end Austin Booker to switch with him on a late fourth-quarter sack so that he could get a one-on-one matchup with undrafted rookie right tackle Mason Murphy. Even though he continues to shoulder a massive load while routinely facing double-teams, Simmons can relish a return to relevance after years of toiling for Titans teams that fell well short of the playoffs.

A 33-year-old receiver long past his peak can only expect so many additional turns in the spotlight. On Sunday, however, Shepard got one. Elevated from the practice squad for the third time this season, the 11-year veteran hauled in two touchdown passes – an 8-yard grab in the second quarter and a 16-yard catch-and-run in the fourth – from Geno Smith to help fuel a.

That marked the first time in his career that he had a multi-score game and matched his total touchdown catches from the past two seasons. With theemphasizing a balanced offensive distribution to unlock one of the most efficient outings of the season, Gang Green ended up needing an overlooked graybeard to provide the boost that the league's worst red-zone attack needed.

The Carolina Panthers' rookie cornerback didn't have an easy introduction to the NFL, with injuries forcing him into a more significant role early on than he might have been ready for. But the fourth-rounder found his footing in aLee could have ended his big-play contributions with his second-quarter punchout against Justice Hill at the goal line, which wiped out a surefire touchdown and resulted in a touchback for Carolina.

But the 189-pound cornerback, whose tackling and physicality came under fire in the defense's Week 1 collapse against the Bears, again came up big against Derrick Henry in the fourth quarter, forcing another fumble at midfield. He then completed his day by tipping Jacoby Brissett's desperation heave in the final minute to linebacker Tyrel Dodson, who came down with the interception.

Having already acknowledged with Ejiro Evero's firing that its preseason expectations look out of reach, Carolina's defense can only do so much to regroup this season. But the Panthers can continue to get by – and build on an NFC South lead that now stands at two games – with opportunistic efforts like this one.

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Patrick Mahomes continued to elevate everyone around him, repeatedly working the middle of the field for 324 yards and three touchdowns in aalso continued his hot streak by racking up 105 yards and a touchdown while filling in for Kenneth Walker III. Meanwhile, Travis Kelce delivered two touchdowns as the receiving corps got meaningful contributions from a variety of sources. Even more important than the results, though, was the ease with which the Chiefs achieved them.

On a short week, Kansas City was able to hold out a number of banged-up key contributors in Walker, right tackle Jaylon Moore and right guard Trey Smith. A cleaner bill of health could prove massive on Thursday. Early pressure seemed to rattle the sixth-year signal-caller, as he struggled to buy time with his legs. The overall sense of disconnection in Jacksonville's aerial attack also seemed to corrode his decision-making.

After several suspect early throws fell incomplete, he paid for unforced errors with his two off-target interceptions. Lawrence hasn't been prone to these kinds of lapses often this season, so perhaps it's best to write this off as an outlier game, so long as he learns from it. Still, the offensive tackle tandem of Walker Little and Cole Van Lanen didn't inspire much confidence as they repeatedly subjected their quarterback to quick pressures.

If the running gam stalls as it did against New York, the Jaguars could have more trouble in the future when forced to fling themselves back from early deficits. , who were mired in a seven-game skid. Yet somehow all of the Steelers' most pervasive woes resurfaced all at once in theRodgers bears a good deal of responsibility, as he once again had a hair trigger in firing off quick passes at or behind the line of scrimmage.

His first-half average depth of target was just 0.6 yards, per Sumer Sports, the lowest of any quarterback with at least 20 passes in the last 10 years. But this version of the offense is untenable for both Rodgers and the Steelers. The run game ran dry and was essentially abandoned. The front could neither generate a push nor cobble together a sufficient protection plan as Rodgers took five sacks.

And DK Metcalf's contributions continue to pale in comparison to his cost, with In an AFC with a diminished field of wild-card competitors, Pittsburgh probably has enough to secure its fourth consecutive playoff appearance. But that seems like an absolute best-case scenario for a group with a one-and-done postseason ceiling. The league's oldest team made a substantial buy-in for a vision that didn't provide much flexibility.

Pittsburgh can see out this commitment that will keep it somewhere in the middle of the pack for the conference, but it doesn't feel like a very fulfilling final ride for Rodgers or anyone else involved. The Titans coach probably had some idea of how difficult things would get for his defense when he co-signed trading Simmons to Chicago. Still, letting up the second-most points of any team this season clearly took a toll on Saleh.

From start to finish, Tennessee couldn't seem to muster any form of resistance against Dallas. The Cowboys finished with the best expected points added per play performance of this season and the 10th highest since 2016, according to Sumer Sports. Saleh threw wave after wave of blitz at Dak Prescott, but there was only so much he could do to cover for a secondary unable to stick with CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens.

The Titans now stand as just the fourth team since the 1970 merger to allow 40 or more points in three consecutive games. Athat "it can't get any worse.

" But he might not have looked at the schedule, which next week presents a Jaguars team eager to reassert itself after Sunday's setback. Jesse Minter's debut campaign seems bound to go down as a disappointment. At 4-7, the Ravens are hurtling toward consecutive seasons outside of the playoff field for the first time since 2016-17. Yet the most disheartening element of the team's downturn has been the lack of discipline from the organization.

The Ravens entered this week having to address the mess caused bywhich drew the ire of the city's mayor and prompted Minter to send him home for the week. With the defense unable to stop a Panthers attack that has short-circuited at other times against a proper pass rush, linebacker Roquan Smith once again had a pointed critique of his own unit.

"I truly, truly believe that we were in some exceptional calls, and if I look play-by-play, it'll be like, somebody's not doing their job," Smith told reporters after the team's sixth consecutive loss. With six straight losses, this season is likely beyond salvaging for Baltimore. And the mess many expected Minter to clean up in short order looks poised to linger well into the offseason.