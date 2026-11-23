Highlights from NFL Week 11 include Brock Purdy's MVP candidacy, Aaron Rodgers' struggles, and significant plays like Abdul Carter's celebration and DK Metcalf's disqualification. The roundup also covers updates on the AP Top 25 Poll, injury concerns for the 49ers, and various non-sport news items.

Giants safety had Vegas on the mind as Jaguars wide receiver's would-be touchdown catch was ruled incompleteGiants pass rusher Abdul Carter celebrates great game by proclaiming 'Allahu Akbar' on his social media NFL Week 11 Sunday takeaways: Brock Purdy is a game manager and an MVP candidate, Aaron Rodgers is cooked LSU spent $150 million on Lane Kiffin and a new roster, it finished worse than under Brian Kelly | Ian Miller NFL replay booth wipes out Jaguars' Parker Washington touchdown in upset loss to Giants Lions' Jameson Williams does front flip touchdown celebration one week after Aidan Hutchinson's injury San Francisco 49ers lineman Colton McKivitz suffers injury so gruesome players from both teams turn away Cam Skattebo ignores his own backflip celebration retirement promise at end of Giants victory over Jaguars 49ers' George Kittle channels his inner Luchador as he sports WWE star's mask, performs celebration after TDTravis Kelce passes Rob Gronkowski on all-time NFL list with two-touchdown game for Chiefs Ravens silenced Marlon Humphrey for his words but what they'll hear after another loss will pale in comparisonWeek 12 AP Top 25 Poll sees Big Ten powers rightfully punished while Longhorns jump the Crimson Tide DK Metcalf disqualified from Steelers game for unsportsmanlike penalties including poking opponent's facemaskHero captain Leonard Stewart recounts Mississippi riverboat capsizingTrump continues to re-write the playbook for presidential diplomacy: Brian KilmeadeThat’s third world, Weimar Republic stuffGreat white shark passes within feet of startled fisherman in Bay Area A great white shark glides past a fisherman in his kayak in Half Moon Bay.

surfer is lucky to be alive after a massive great white shark attacked his surfboard, launching him into the air and leaving the board badly mangled. Jack Canigiula was surfing off the coast of northern Santa Barbara County when the shark, which he estimated to be between 15 and 20 feet long, came charging up from below. This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners.

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If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated. This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom. Authorities are warning beachgoers to remain vigilant after two great white sharks were spotted within 48 hours off the coast of Bailey Island, Maine. According to Canigiula, he was sitting on his board beyond the breaking waves when a massive dark shape suddenly appeared beneath him.

Before he could react, the shark struck the back half of his board, sending him flying. But the nightmare wasn't over yet. With the shark still gripping his surfboard in its jaws, Canigiula managed to kick the animal and push himself away. The shark eventually released the board, allowing him to climb back on and paddle to shore.

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The photos are pretty incredible. The back half of the surfboard is shredded, with chunks missing where the shark apparently sank its teeth into it. The images even caught the attention of 11-time world surfing champion Kelly Slater, who commented,"Oh my…" SHARK ATTACK SURVIVOR SAYS AS HE WAS TRYING TO POKE ITS EYE, THE SHARK WINKED AT HIM, THEN BIT HIS LEG OFFhasn't been independently confirmed.

But considering that adult great whites can grow to more than 20 feet long, his description isn't outside the realm of possibility. A fisherman was killed late Saturday morning after an attack by a suspected nearly 15-foot shark off the coast of Western Australia. Losing a surfboard is an expensive lesson, sure. But when the alternative is losing a leg or worse, I'd say he got off pretty easy.