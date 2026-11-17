Vikings-49ers, Bengals-Commanders and Jaguars-Giants highlight the upcoming slate. Here's the full Week 11 NFL schedule.

Sunday Night Football capped a Week 10 filled with dramatic finishes, major injuries, milestones and unexpected performances. Six teams are on bye, the most of any week.

There's action across the board, though — including another international game, three division rivalries and a handful of MVP candidates hitting the field. The week opens with a matchup of struggling AFC South rivals. Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts will visit C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans in a rematch of their Week 3 game, which ended in a 19-17 Colts win on a last-second field goal.

Also read NFL Shakeout Week 10: Kirk Cousins Is Final Piece To Vikings' Super Bowl Puzzle

The 1 p.m. ET slate includes several games with potential postseason implications, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions , New Orleans Saints at will play Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings in the final international game of the season at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Week 11 will conclude with an inter-conference showdown between two teams with playoff aspirations.

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Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals , The six teams on a bye in Week 11 are the Atlanta Falcons , Cleveland Browns , Green Bay Packers , Aidan Hutchinson’s knee injury adds another chapter to the NFL’s strange history of players getting hurt while celebrating.