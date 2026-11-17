Expert fantasy football advice for Week 11 highlights must-start tight ends including Mike Gesicki, Trey McBride, and Travis Kelce with key matchup insights.

November 15, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki (88) and running back Chase Brown (30) celebrate a touchdown during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect NFL Week 11 cuts through the usual positional wasteland with a slate full of target monsters, mismatch nightmares, and defenses that flat-out refuse to cover the middle of the field.

Whether you're riding with a blue-chip stud or rolling the dice on a streaming sleeper, lock these tight ends into your lineup and actually enjoy watching your production from the tight end position blossom.

Also read NFL Week 10 All-Stars: Patrick Mahomes & Joe Burrow Battle Again In Loaded Week

Trey McBride Start Against Chiefs Defense

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) continues to operate as the engine of the Arizona passing attack, cementing his status as an automatic, set-it-and-forget-it starter regardless of the opponent. Heading into a road clash at Arrowhead Stadium, McBride's elite target share, high route participation, and physicality after the catch insulate him from negative game scripts. If the Kansas City Chiefs jump out to an early lead, expect Arizona to lean heavily on McBride, especially with.

Last week against the Rams, he had his worst statistical game of the season with 5 receptions for 37 yards. It ended a streak of 11 consecutive games with at least seven catches, and also was the first time all season he was held below 10 fantasy points. Despite this recent dip, his structural role in the offense makes him a reliable option against the Denver Broncos in the Week 11 matchup on Sunday at 3:25 PM CST.

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Brock Bowers Versatility Creates Mismatches

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) has proven completely matchup-proof, consistently commanding volume and manufacturing chunk plays even when opposing defenses bracket him. While a divisional trip to Mile High against Denver's disciplined defense poses a stiff test, Bowers versatility (lining up inline, in the slot, and out wide) allows him to find the soft spots in zone coverage. This adaptability ensures he remains a primary target regardless of the defensive scheme employed by the opponent.

The Las Vegas Raiders face the Denver Broncos in the Week 11 matchup scheduled for Sunday at 3:25 PM CST. Bowers' ability to exploit these coverage vulnerabilities makes him a strong play even in a difficult divisional environment where defensive discipline is typically highest among league opponents.

Isaiah Likely Athletic Profile Suits Jaguars

New York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely (9) possesses the athletic profile and downfield seam-stretching ability to tilt a weekly matchup on just a handful of touches. In a late-afternoon home tilt against Jacksonville, His mismatch speed against linebackers and safeties makes him a premier threat to break off explosive gains and cash in on red-zone opportunities. This specific skill set is particularly valuable against a Jacksonville defense that may struggle to contain quick vertical moves.

The New York Giants play the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Week 11 matchup on Sunday at 3:25 PM CST. Likely's red-zone usage and big-play potential offer a high floor for fantasy managers seeking a secure start with explosive upside in this specific home game scenario.

Travis Kelce Chemistry Drives Chiefs Offense

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) stands on the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Even as defenses continue to gear their coverage toward slowing him down, Kelce's chemistry with quarterback Patrick Mahomes remains the heartbeat of Kansas City's offense on critical downs and in the red-zone. Hosting an Arizona defense that will be tested across all levels of the field, Kelce's mastery of finding space against zone looks ensures steady target volume.

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The Kansas City Chiefs face the San Francisco 49ers in the Week 11 matchup in Mexico City on Sunday at 7:20 PM CST. Kelce's proven ability to dominate against zone coverage makes him an essential asset, regardless of the venue or the strength of the opposing defensive front in this primetime international contest.

George Kittle Big-Play Ability Excels in Mexico

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) remains one of the most dynamic, big-play tight ends in football, capable of turning a routine five-yard crossing route into a 40-yard gain. Taking the primetime stage at Estadio Azteca against a creative, blitz-heavy Minnesota defense, Kittle's blocking prowess keeps him on the field nearly every offensive snap, setting up lethal play-action shots down the seam. Never bench Kittle out of matchup fear, as his red-zone involvement and explosive ceiling are far too valuable.

The Kansas City Chiefs face the San Francisco 49ers in the Week 11 matchup in Mexico City on Sunday at 7:20 PM CST. Kittle's dual-threat capability as both a blocker and a receiver ensures he remains a top-tier fantasy option, especially when facing a defensive unit that relies on creative blitz packages to disrupt the backfield.

Colston Loveland Emerging in Chicago

Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) continues to carve out a prominent role as a reliable, athletic pass-catcher in Chicago's offense. Loveland's increasing involvement in the passing game provides fantasy managers with a solid streaming option in the Week 11 slate. His ability to secure catches in traffic and gain yards after the catch makes him a viable play against the New Orleans Saints.

The Chicago Bears face the New Orleans Saints in the Week 11 matchup on Sunday at 12:00 PM CST. Loveland's consistent target share and athletic upside offer a compelling choice for managers looking to bolster their tight end position with a player who is steadily becoming a central figure in the Bears' offensive strategy.