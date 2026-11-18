Analyze the top NFL Week 11 fantasy football starts including Bo Nix against the Raiders, David Montgomery versus the Colts, and Jordyn Tysons breakout potential in New Orleans.

Fantasy football managers facing Week 11 matchups must carefully evaluate quarterback performance and defensive vulnerabilities to maximize their roster points. The Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix arrives in this week with significant momentum, having delivered elite production in his last three contests. He has scored at least two touchdowns in three straight games, averaging twenty point seven fantasy points from Weeks 6 through 9. This output ranks as the seventh highest in the entire NFL for that specific span.

Bo Nix Faces Vulnerable Raiders Defense

The Denver Broncos face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, a matchup that highlights severe defensive weaknesses for the visitors. The Las Vegas Raiders concede the fourth most points to quarterbacks per game, averaging twenty point six points allowed. Furthermore, they have allowed the most passing touchdowns of any team in the National Football League, totaling twenty two scores this season. Bo Nix benefits from facing a defense that struggles to contain aerial attacks, creating an ideal environment for a high-scoring offensive display.

Also read NFL Flexes Week 12 Schedule: Patriots Bumped Off Primetime vs. Chargers

David Montgomery Targets Weak Colts Run Defense

Houston Texans running back David Montgomery presents a strong case for starting against the Indianapolis Colts. In five games this season, Montgomery has recorded three touchdowns and averaged roughly two red zone targets per game. This rate exceeds that of every non-quarterback on the Texans roster, excluding only Tank Dell. The Texans utilize a pass-first offensive scheme, but Montgomery stands ready to exploit defensive lapses if the team establishes an early lead.

The Indianapolis Colts surrender the fourth most rushing yards per game, allowing an average of one hundred thirty one point one yards. They have been particularly ineffective at stopping running backs in recent weeks. If the Houston Texans jump out to a substantial lead against the lowly Colts, Montgomery could easily see twenty touches. This volume would likely result in a strong fantasy performance for the running back in this critical matchup.

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Jordyn Tyson Emerges as New Orleans Offense Weapon

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson has rapidly become a crucial component of the team offense despite limited game action. Due to a hamstring injury, Tyson played in only two games during his rookie campaign, missing two months of play. However, his recent usage indicates a significant shift in the team offensive strategy. In Week 10, he hauled in eleven receptions on thirteen targets for eighty yards.

This performance yielded thirteen point five fantasy points, surpassing established stars such as Garrett Wilson, Justin Jefferson, Tee Higgins, and Matthew Golden. While replicating this exact volume is not guaranteed, Tyson serves as a primary checkdown and intermediate pass catcher. The New Orleans Saints are likely to spend much of the afternoon trailing opponents, which increases the passing workload for quarterback Tyler Shough.

Tyler Shough already ranks second in the league in pass attempts per game with an average of thirty eight point one. An increased reliance on the passing game creates more opportunities for Jordyn Tyson to catch passes. This dynamic makes Tyson a viable fantasy option despite the uncertainty surrounding the final score of the game. Managers should monitor his target share closely as the game progresses.

Chig Okonkwo Offers Value Over Gesickik

Washington Commanders tight end Chig Okonkwo provides a compelling waiver wire option heading into Week 11. He scored a touchdown recently, establishing consistency that makes him an attractive fantasy asset. He will face the Cincinnati Bengals, who allow the second most fantasy points per contest to tight ends, averaging seventeen point two points. The Commanders are also likely to engage in a pass-heavy game to keep pace with an elite opposing offense.

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Although Dylan Gesickik is a popular choice, Chig Okonkwo offers distinct advantages in this specific matchup. Gesickik has not found the end zone since Week 6, and he is no longer considered a sleeper pick. In contrast, Chig Okonkwo has demonstrated increased productivity, catching ten passes on fifteen targets in his last two outings. He ranks third on the team in average snap count since Week 5, logging forty five point six snaps per game.

The Cincinnati Bengals concede the ninth most fantasy points to the tight end position, allowing an average of twelve point five points. When combined with the likelihood of the Washington Commanders passing frequently, a path for Chig Okonkwo to produce solid volume becomes clear. Fantasy managers should consider starting Okonkwo over higher-profile but stagnant options in this favorable defensive matchup.