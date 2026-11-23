James Cook broke a record he shared with two Hall of Famers. See the stats that defined Week 11.

George Kittle climbed the 49ers’ all-time receiving list on a two-touchdown night, while James Cook broke a record he shared with two Hall of Fame running backs.

Jahmyr Gibbs matched a mark set by a Lions legend, and CeeDee Lamb set a Cowboys record of his own. Elsewhere, Buffalo’s defense continues to keep opponents out of the end zone, Chicago extended a streak it hadn’t seen since 1959, and Broncos rookie Jonah Coleman put himself in rare company. This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated.

Also read NFL Week 11 arrivals: CeeDee Lamb leads the way ahead of Titans-Cowboys

Read more aboutDak Prescott has thrown for at least 300 yards and two touchdowns in three straight games for the second time in his career. Prescott has thrown nine touchdown passes over his last two games, the most in any two-game span in Cowboys history. Prescott became the fourth quarterback in NFL history to record at least 300 passing yards and five total touchdowns in back-to-back games, joining Daunte Culpepper , Tom Brady and Ben Roethlisberger .

Prescott became the first quarterback in Cowboys history to throw four touchdown passes without an interception and rush for a touchdown in the same regular-season game. James Cook III has rushed for at least 75 yards and a touchdown in nine straight games, breaking the NFL record he shared with Hall of Famers LaDainian Tomlinson and John Riggins. Cook and Josh Allen are the first duo in NFL history to each score at least 10 touchdowns in three seasons.

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They’ve done it in three straight seasons. The 2026 49ers have 34 touchdowns from players age 30 or older, two shy of the NFL single-season record with seven games remainingCeeDee Lamb has topped 1,000 receiving yards in six straight seasons, breaking the Cowboys record he shared with Hall of Famer Michael Irvin . Lamb joined Mike Evans, Justin Jefferson and Randy Moss as the only players in NFL history with six 1,000-yard receiving seasons before their age-28 season.

Ja’Marr Chase could join them this season. Lamb leads the NFL with three games this season in which he’s had at least 10 catches, 125 receiving yards and a touchdown catch. The Chiefs have scored at least 30 points in six games this season, one more than they did across the 2024 and 2025 seasons combined. Kansas City has scored at least 34 points and allowed fewer than 14 in three straight games.

Only the 2007 Patriots and 1942 Bears had longer streaks, at four games each. Patrick Mahomes has thrown 13 straight touchdown passes without an interception, his longest streak since he threw 18 straight from Dec. 16, 2021, to Sept. 25, 2022. The Bills are 9-1, tying the best 10-game start in franchise history and matching a mark they last reached in 1991. Buffalo has gone three straight games and 15 straight quarters without allowing a touchdown, both franchise records.

Opponents haven’t scored a touchdown on their last 43 drives. Josh Allen has thrown a touchdown pass in 18 straight games against the Dolphins, including the playoffs. It’s the longest active streak by any NFL quarterback against a single opponent. Emmett Johnson is the first player since Marshall Faulk with 100-plus rush yards and 30+ rec yards in each of his first two career starts.

Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown have each scored a touchdown in the same game 25 times, tied for third most by any duo in NFL history. With two rushing touchdowns today, Gibbs tied Barry Sanders for the most rushing touchdowns before turning 25 in NFL history . Gibbs has 1,502 scrimmage yards this season, becoming the first player in Lions history to reach 1,500 through 10 games.

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Chicago is 8-2, its best 10-game start since 2006, when the Bears reached the Super Bowl. With two sacks today, the Bears remain the only NFL team with at least two sacks in every game this season. With their win over the Saints, the Bears completed a sweep of the NFC South after sweeping the NFC East last season. It’s the first time since 2005-06 that Chicago has swept an NFC division outside its own in back-to-back seasons.

The Bears have won at least five straight games in back-to-back seasons for the first time since they did so in three straight seasons from 2010 to 2012. Jonah Coleman became the first Broncos rookie to rush for three touchdowns in a game since Clinton Portis did it against the Chiefs in Week 15 of 2002. Coleman was born the following year. Sean Payton earned his 202nd career win, including the playoffs, in Denver’s victory over the Raiders.

He passed Mike Tomlin and Dan Reeves for 10th on the NFL’s all-time head coaching wins list. Bo Nix earned his 32nd career win, tying Joe Flacco and Dak Prescott for the fifth-most by a quarterback through his first three seasons since 1950. Nix needs four more wins to tie Russell Wilson’s record of 36 and five to break it.

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