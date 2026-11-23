Our NFL Nation reporters react to all the action, answering the biggest questions coming out of each Sunday game. Here's what we learned from Week 11.

at quarterback, the Cardinals couldn't get anything going offensively in a loss to the Chiefs. Miami also struggled on that side of the ball against Buffalo in quarterback's second start.

And the Titans' defense allowed touchdowns on the Cowboys' first six drives, leading to a 21-point defeat. Elsewhere in the early window, the Panthers came out on top of a shootout against the Ravens. The Eagles pulled off an upset over the Steelers with backup quarterbackOur NFL Nation reporters react to all the action, answering lingering questions coming out of each game. Fantasy football analysts Matt Bowen and Tristan Cockcroft also have fantasy takeaways from each matchup.

Also read Tom Jackson, Broncos star and ESPN ‘Sunday NFL Countdown’ analyst, dead at 75

This was putting the rest of the NFL on notice, even good teams. Playing coach John Harbaugh's Giants is not going to be easy. New York thoroughly beat the Jaguars at home for its first win this season against a team with a winning record at the time. It was a statement game for these Giants, especially for a defense that held Jacksonville to one touchdown in six red zone trips and forced twointerceptions.

After a week when they clearly didn't like the idea that they were overmatched against good teams, this was proof that they belong -- and they are. The pressure finally paid off with sacks. The second-year edge rusher came into Sunday with two sacks this season despite being second in the NFL in pass rush win rate. He doubled that sack total by halftime and finished with five QB hits.

Carter and the Giants had Lawrence under pressure all afternoon. The Jaguars scored only one touchdown after putting up 115 points in the past three weeks. In six trips to the red zone, they had the one TD, four field goals and one turnover on downs. They already entered Sunday without centerwent down with a knee injury.

The Jaguars have bounced back from bad performances before -- they put up 35 points the week after scoring just 13 in Denver -- and the Jaguars get a good matchup against Tennessee, which allowed 51 points to Dallas on Sunday. Lawrence topped 300 yards, but this was one of his worst performances of the past two-plus seasons.

He was under heavy pressure and his receivers were unable to get much separation, but his two interceptions came on under- and over-thrown passes. It's the first time he has thrown multiple interceptions in a game since an overtime victory over Arizona in Week 12 last season. scored 8.3 fantasy points and played only 43% of the snaps.

It's fair to question whether the ailments are hindering his performance, as he has totaled 53 fewer rushing yards than expected the past three weeks, per NFL Next Gen Stats. Tuten's Week 12 matchup is outstanding , but it's best to temper expectations to high-end fantasy RB2 levels. Yes, the Broncos won -- again. They made it far more difficult than it needed to be -- again.

But an offense in desperate need of something to lean on found a spark with the blunt force of Coleman. Just when the Raiders looked as if they were poised for an upset after tying the score at 17-all, the Broncos leaned on Coleman. He had seven carries for 47 yards on the ensuing two drives, closing out each with touchdowns -- two of his three in the game. The rookie finished with his first career 100-yard game.

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph wasn't happy this past week with an otherwise ferocious defense's penchant to surrender too many big plays. He said he even surprised the team when it returned from the bye with how angry he still was. Don't look for his smile to be back, because the Broncos surrendered three plays of over 30 yards Sunday, including a 68-yard catch-and-run touchdown by RB? His performance has declined after signing a three-year, $30 million extension in the offseason.

He entered Week 11 allowing 35 catches for 435 yards and a passer rating of 112.6. And Denver QB, setting up RB Jonah Coleman's second of three rushing touchdowns. Stokes' play should warrant conversations about a switch, especially after coachMendoza held his own in Denver until the final drive, when he threw a pick-six to solidify the Raiders' seventh loss. He completed 18 of 37 passes for 267 yards and three touchdowns without his top pass catcher,.

Mendoza helped the Raiders wipe away a 17-point deficit. And in the fourth quarter, he orchestrated an eight-play, 69-yard scoring drive to make it a one-score game. Broncos RB Jonah Coleman's 34.9 points were a career high and the second most of any player through the late window. Coleman had 111 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries; he finished with four receptions for 18 yards.

With three straight games of 18-plus points and a Week 12 matchup versus the Steelers, managers can play Coleman as a midtier RB1. Not according to the pro-tank crowd, which watched the Jets all but ruin any hope of landing the No. 1 pick in the 2027 draft. Their chances dropped to 1%, per ESPN Analytics.

Draft ramifications aside, this was a much-needed win for the Jets , who matched their 2025 win total with their best offensive performance of the season. Quarterbackwas nearly flawless as the Jets scored on their first five possessions, ending their TD drought at 10 quarters. A win against a bad team requires proper perspective, but this is certain: They haven't quit on embattled coach Aaron Glenn.

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, 33, has been around a long time , but this was the first time he made two touchdown receptions in one game. He was elevated from the practice squad Saturday because of injuries at the position, and he responded with one of the best games of his 120-game career. Just a week after the Chargers won their first game of the season, they never led in a three-point loss to the Jets.

But the connection between Herbert and McConkey, who returned after missing two games because of a back injury, was a positive one for the Chargers as they rallied in the fourth quarter. In an offense that has struggled to find impact on the perimeter, McConkey had his third career game with two-plus receiving touchdowns. He entered Sunday's game with one receiving TD this season across six games.

Sunday's matchup marks the first time Herbert finished a game with more passing touchdowns than interceptions since a Week 16 win over the Cowboys in 2025. He went 11 straight starts -- including the playoffs -- with at least as many interceptions as passing TDs, per ESPN Research.

's fantasy managers, but if you've kept your team in the race despite his NFL team's struggles, don't rule out his potential contributions to your stretch run. Over the past two weeks, he has 27.8 fantasy points -- 42 more rushing yards than expected and 6-of-36 carries going for 10-plus yards. That's production that meets the RB2 tier cutoff. The division-leading Panthers got into a shootout with the slumping Ravens, who had lost five consecutive games coming into Sunday.

Led by QB, the offense scored on six different drives. Hubbard, in particular, continued to show why he's the engine that can make big plays on offense, posting his second consecutive two-touchdown game. He has surpassed 100 all-purpose yards in five of the past seven games.made a big impact in his return to the lineup.

In the first half, the 2026 fourth-round pick took points off the board when he forced a fumble on RBsaid: "Hell no. The goal is to win , so I'm not going to apologize to no damn body for f---ing how we win. If it takes until the last second, that's what it is.

"It's certainly the sloppiest. In losing its sixth straight game, Baltimore was a mess in all three phases. The Ravens' offense committed three turnovers: a game-sealing interception by QB, a fumble by RB Derrick Henry and a fumble by RB Justice Hill. The defense gave up 30 points for the fourth time in five weeks.

And on special teams, punt returnermuffed two punts. The Ravens are technically still alive for the postseason, falling 2.5 games back of the AFC's last playoff spot. But there's not much faith remaining. , the Ravens found other ways to score, becoming the first team in a decade to record a safety and score a kickoff return touchdown in the same game.

The last team to do so was the 2016 Chiefs. In the first half, Baltimore got the safety off Mike Green's sack and got the touchdown offon the frustration level of the team: "I don't know if I have been a part of something like this -- definitely not losing six straight. I really don't know what to say at this point, honestly. I've told you everything I could tell you.

I'm sure it's tough to come up with new questions at this point and it's tough to come up with new answers. So we're at where we're at.

"Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard continued his clear fantasy RB1 campaign with his fifth game of 20-plus carries and fourth of 24-plus fantasy points in his past seven games. Unfortunately, he has his two most challenging matchups up next: vs. the Buccaneers and Vikings . Hubbard's usage props him up as a universal start, but we might be looking at scores in the teens.

Sunday marked Chicago's third win this season despite committing two turnovers, and the offense has yet to figure out how to put teams away early. The Bears need more from their run game after' end-around accounted for 30 of their 146 rushing yards. They also need more explosive plays across the board . On Thursday, the Bears begin a brutal seven-game stretch vs. four divisional opponents, Jacksonville and Buffalo.

To conquer theNFL's hardest remaining schedule, they'll need to get back to looking like the version that beat the Seahawks, Patriots and Falcons. Thomas, a third-round rookie, saw his highest usage on offense all season and recorded a team-high 56 receiving yards on two catches. His speed adds another dimension, which Chicago utilized on the aforementioned reverse, and should earn him more playing time.

It has been a tough stretch of games for Shough, who had fewer than 250 passing yards for the second straight game. He also threw an interception for the second straight game and was sacked for a safety. He has been sacked 14 times in the past three games.

There are circumstances around Shough's struggles: He was playing with broken bones in his left hand, his starting center and starting right tackle are hurt and the run game has been one of the worst in the league. But the second-year QB has also had a hand in it with some poor decision-making.lost a fumble early in the game, the 11th fumble lost by the Saints this season, which leads the NFL and is only one fumble away from tying last season's total.

The Saints were tied for the second-most fumbles in the league last season.back in action. D'Andre Swift was held to fewer than 12 fantasy points for a second straight game and fewer than 4.0 yards per carry for a fifth straight; Monangai scored 1.8 points and averaged 2.3 yards per carry.

It's difficult to get behind Swift as more than a low-end fantasy RB2, and Monangai is a matchups-oriented flex.has been part of that surge with two takedowns in two games after having none before Week 9. It will be a step up in competition on Thanksgiving against Cowboys QB, but with the Cardinals and Colts up after that, Philly could make things interesting in a down NFC East if the defense continues to shine.showed a flash of his 2024 form with a 38-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter.

It was his 18th career rushing TD of 30-plus yards , passing Jim Brown and Chris Johnson for fourth most in NFL history. The Week 10 bye appeared to be helpful for Barkley, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury.said: "I didn't know how many ejections he had or whatever before going into it. But he wasn't getting the ball a whole lot during that game and some receivers could let that get to them.

He obviously tried to take it out on me.

"The Steelers' record suggests they are, but the eye test says otherwise. With an immobile quarterback and a No. 1 receiver with more penalty yards than receiving yards, the offense is struggling. Aaron Rodgers, who turns 43 in 10 days, has looked every bit his age recently; the Eagles sacked him five times Sunday.

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Meanwhile, DK Metcalf, who finished with one catch on four targets for 2 yards, was. And with no threat of a passing game, the Eagles shut down the Steelers' run game. The defense eventually settled in, suggesting Pittsburgh might hold their own in the playoffs, but offensive ineptitude might keep it from even getting there.

Rodgers averaged 0.5 air yards per attempt in the first half -- the lowest air yards per attempt in a half with at least 20 attempts since ESPN began tracking the stat in 2006. Of his 20 first-half attempts, 12 were thrown at or behind the line of scrimmage, and his furthest attempt downfield was for just 8 air yards, per ESPN Research.discussed Metcalf's second-half ejection from the game, saying his teammate "knows that's unacceptable. ... He'll be fine.

" Freiermuth continued: "He's one of my closest on the team. And so he knows that I have his back in those situations, but it just can't happen.

"Eagles RB Saquon Barkley scored 13.5 points, rushing for 75 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. He looked explosive on his 38-yard touchdown run, but he also struggled to find daylight at times. Barkley has a favorable upcoming schedule , but with limited receiving upside , he should be viewed as a risk/reward RB2. The Bucs' offense is not a strong group, so this wasn't the best test.

But it was hard to know what to expect from the Lions after they lost their best defender to a season-ending knee injury. Detroit limited Tampa Bay's potent rushing attack and sacked quarterbackfour times. Thanksgiving, however, presents a much tougher test, as the Lions prepare to face the Bears. Chicago has scored at least 20 points in all but two games this season.was stellar against the NFL's fourth-ranked defense by ESPN's FPI metric.

He threw for 279 yards and two touchdowns while showing more mobility than we usually see from him. Goff eluded rushers and took only one sack despite the Bucs' complex blitz scheme. After winning two in a row, Tampa has now dropped two straight and sits at 3-7. The Bucs blew out the Panthers in Week 7, so a sweep would do wonders for a team whose season is slipping away.

On Sunday, the Bucs didn't turn the ball over, but some untimely penalties and sacks proved costly. At least there was a bright spot in rookie third-rounderIrving rushed for a touchdown for a fourth straight game, which marks the longest streak by a Buccaneers player since Earnest Graham had six straight in 2007, per ESPN Research. Irving had two more touchdowns before the streak this season.

After scoring a career-best 22.6 points, Buccaneers rookie WR Ted Hurst III should be viewed as a potential roster add. He caught 5 of 7 targets, finishing with 56 yards and two touchdowns. Plus, Hurst has the physical traits and speed to win boundary matchups. The Cowboys did what they had to do by beating the Titans.

You can scoff at that, but this is a team that lost at home to a then-winless Tampa Bay and a then-two-win Arizona team. The Cowboys' offense was unstoppable -- six touchdowns in their first six possessions -- albeit against a bad defense. Speaking of bad defenses, the Cowboys were incrementally better with Mike Pettine replacing Christian Parker as the playcaller, but they allowed two third-quarter touchdowns, including a 59-yarder when two defenders failed to touch WRdown on the ground.

This has to be the formula if the Cowboys want to make it interesting in December.is closing in on another No. 88. Lamb surpassed 1,000 receiving yards Sunday, giving him six straight seasons with 1,000 yards. Only Hall of Famer Michael Irvin, another No. 88, has more in Cowboys history with seven. Lamb also had the 50th touchdown catch of his career, tying him for sixth most in team history.

The Titans allowed touchdowns on the first six drives by Dallas. The pass rush was virtually nonexistent, and the secondary was unable to cover anyone. The Cowboys rolled to 51 points, making Tennessee the third team since the 1970 NFL merger to allow 40 or more points in four consecutive weeks. This is the second Titans unit to do so, joining the 2004 Titans, who allowed 439 points.

This season's Titans have given up 290 points and are on pace for 493. That would be a record for most points allowed by any Titans defense in a season, surpassing the 478 allowed last season. The Titans' defense allowed points on 13 straight drives. Per Elias Sports Bureau, that's the longest such streak by any team in a single season since 1978, when full play-by-play data became available.

The previous longest streak was 11 straight drives allowed by the Chargers in October 2000.scored 22.22 points, throwing for 248 yards and two scores -- he also had a rushing touchdown. With 19 or more points in three straight games, and his upside as a runner , Ward can be played as a QB2/superflex option.

Buffalo attempted more passes in the first three quarters on Sunday than it had in any game since Week 1 of 2025. With a crucial stretch of potential playoff previews ahead, starting on Thanksgiving against Kansas City, the Bills just displayed their willingness to letthrow the ball 45 times. How much of this is schematic evolution versus gamesmanship is the real question. Coach Joe Brady's decision-making.

The Bills rolled the dice with a fake punt early in the first quarter while backed up in their own territory, and then inexplicably lined up for an onside kick up 14 in the fourth quarter. That's not to mention the aforementioned pass-first tactics.

's value to the Bills. "It pains me to say that. But he's kind of like Josh: When he gets tackled I just hope he gets up because of how important he is. He's as tough as they come.

"On one side of the ball, yes. The defense isn't setting the league on fire, but since their Week 6 bye, they rank top-15 in sacks and top-five in takeaways . They held two of the top scoring offenses -- the Lions and Bills -- to under their season averages.

However, Miami's offense averages the fewest points per game in the NFL and is the driving factor in the team's 1-9 record -- especially without QBAfter intercepting Allen twice, the Dolphins have now taken the ball away in six straight games. Taking it a step further, their rookie class has forced a turnover in all six games, and they're responsible for nine of the team's 11 takeaways this season.might have had his share of injuries this season, but he's quite a good fit as QB Josh Allen's No. 1 receiver when healthy.

Moore's 23.1 fantasy points and 10 targets were both season bests, and he has at least 16 points in three of his past four games. He's a fantasy WR2 for a competitive stretch of upcoming games . will all be in the lineup for the Thanksgiving showdown against the Bills. That game starts the lone stretch this season in which the Chiefs will play consecutive road games -- against the Bills, Rams and Bengals.

Those three games will likely determine if the Chiefs win the AFC West, and if they stay in the race for the AFC's top playoff seed.for the fourth-most touchdowns by a tight end in NFL history. Kelce also passed Rob Gronkowski for third place for the most total touchdowns -- regular season and playoffs -- by a tight end in league history.is out, yes.

The Cardinals' offense is a shell of former itself, and that has nothing to do withat quarterback. They are starting an easier stretch to end the season that could give them a better chance to evaluate whoever is left to evaluate, which isn't a long list after all the injuries they have suffered.

However, if Beck can return at some point this season, then the next six games will give Arizona plenty of time to get a long look at him and decide whether he's their quarterback in 2027. Arizona's second-quarter touchdown was its first in 21 drives, which covered two full games -- the loss to the Seahawks, in which they scored just three points, and the Rams loss last week, in which they scored just six points.

All nine points were scored on field goals. Chiefs TE Travis Kelce scored more fantasy points in this game's first half than he did in any full game since Week 7 of 2023, showing he can still contribute top-shelf production to fantasy managers. He should be a big part of the Chiefs' passing game in upcoming matchups against the Bills and Bengals as well.