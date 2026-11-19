NFL favorites have gone 24-4 straight up and 20-8 against the spread over two weeks, forcing sportsbooks to hope for underdog upsets in Week 11. Key matchups include 49ers at Vikings, Bears vs Saints, and Bengals at Commanders.

NFL favorites have dominated the past two weeks, going 24-4 straight up and 20-8 against the spread. The public betting masses have been bashing bookmakers, and sportsbooks are desperate for an underdog to knock off a popular favorite in Week 11.

Week 11 Favorites Dominate Betting Action

"The favorites have done very well in the bigger-bet games," Caesars Sports head of football trading Joey Feazel said. "You hate to see it as a bookmaker, but it's been very good for the customers. The public sure has prospered.

Also read FCS Prospects Who Boosted Their 2027 NFL Draft Stock In Week 11

" Caesars opened San Francisco (8-1 SU/6-3 ATS) as a 3.5-point favorite against Minnesota (7-2 SU/5-4 ATS). Sharp action on Vikings +3.5 moved the line to 49ers -3 within a couple of hours Sunday, and San Francisco remained -3 on Wednesday evening.

"With Kirko Chainz and that super dangerous defense, there's been a tide shift on the Vikings," Feazel said, referring to quarterback Kirk Cousins, who helped guide Minnesota to a 30-10 rout of Green Bay in Week 10. A week ago, Minnesota was in the +2500/+3000 range in Super Bowl odds. With the Cousins acquisition, his immediate success and continued standout play from the defense, the Vikings are now the +1400 seventh choice in Caesars' odds to win Super Bowl LXI.

But the public is still enamored with San Francisco's high-octane offense, which is coming off a 46-40 win over Dallas.

"We're seeing more 49ers action at this point. It's a team that has no issues scoring, week in and week out," Feazel said.

"We're seeing a little Minnesota action on the moneyline. But I'd anticipate needing the Vikings to win outright, with how the past couple weeks have gone.

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Bears and Lions Seek Division Momentum

" The Bears and Lions are trying to keep pace not only in a hugely competitive NFC North, where all four teams have winning records, but with the 49ers as well. Chicago (7-2 SU/6-3 ATS) is coming off its bye and riding a four-game winning streak, going 3-1 ATS in that span. The Bears are big favorites to make it five in a row against the Saints (3-6 SU and ATS).

Caesars opened Chicago -9.5 and climbed to -11.5 (-105) by Monday afternoon, with stops at -10 and -10.5 along the way. The Bears remained -11.5 (-105) on Wednesday evening.

"The Bears are taking a lot of public money every week because of their great offense," Feazel said. "No surprise this week, we're taking mostly Bears action. It's really been one-way traffic since we opened Sunday afternoon.

" "The Saints are a big need in this early slot," Feazel said. "We're gonna need one of these 'dogs to get there outright. There'll be a lot of big favorites in moneyline parlays.

" Also at 1 p.m. ET on FOX: Buccaneers (3-6 SU/4-5 ATS) at Lions (7-2 SU/4-4-1 ATS). Detroit opened -5.5 at Caesars and quickly moved to -6, then reached -6.5 on Monday and -7 on Tuesday. That's largely because Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield (foot) is questionable. But there is some early Tampa Bay support.

"It's two-way action at the moment, and the need is the Lions. But by Sunday, I anticipate needing the Bucs to cover," Feazel said.

"There's not a lot of public excitement around the NFC South. The public will be on the prolific offense of the Lions.

Burrow Leads Bengals Hot Streak

" Joe Burrow and the Bengals' offense are on fire, riding a five-game winning streak into Week 11. Cincinnati (7-2 SU/6-3 ATS) has also covered in four of its last five games heading into a Monday night meeting with the Commanders (3-5-1 SU/5-4 ATS). Caesars opened the Bengals as 4.5-point road favorites. But that was before Cincinnati thumped Pittsburgh 38-18 on Sunday night in Week 10.

Afterward, Cincinnati shot through -5, -5.5 and -6 on the way to -6.5 (-105) by Monday morning. Feazel said sharp money came in on Bengals -4.5, -5.5 and -6. The public is already on the Burrow train as well, and plenty more is expected before Monday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.

"Every week, what drives the public to bet certain teams is putting touchdowns on the board. And Joe Burrow and the Bengals have gotten no pushback doing that," Feazel said.

"So this week is kind of exactly what you'd expect: more Bengals action. " The total is up to 54.5 from a 52.5 opener, with sharp action on Over 52.5. And the spread might not be done moving, especially if favorites have another banner Sunday.

"I could definitely see this line ticking to 7, especially depending on how Sunday goes," Feazel said. "We're seeing more separation between good teams and bad teams. So we're making adjustments with some of these lines with good teams, and the Bengals are no exception.

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" Professional bettor Randy McKay is already involved in Sunday's AFC West clash between the Raiders and Broncos at 4:25 p.m. ET. In fact, McKay is in twice, putting some faith in rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza and big underdog Las Vegas.

"Two division rivals match up here, in a place where the Raiders have had success lately," McKay said, noting the Raiders are 4-1 ATS in their last five trips to Denver and 8-2 ATS in their last 10 meetings overall with the Broncos. "Denver, coming off its bye, tends to start slow, and I could see that in this matchup. " "The health of tight end Brock Bowers is important here.

But I like what I saw in the first half last week from Mendoza and Klint Kubiak.

" Bowers (ankle) is questionable for Las Vegas. As for Mendoza, he ran for a 10-yard touchdown on his first possession of his first NFL start to give the Raiders a 7-0 lead over Seattle, and Las Vegas led 10-7 at halftime. The Jaguars (7-2 SU/6-3 ATS) are also drawing attention from the public betting masses. Jacksonville is 6-1 SU in its last seven games and has covered in six of its last seven.

Pro Bettor Tracks Week 11 Results

One wild Week 11 betting stat shows just how far apart the NFL's best and worst teams are. On the betting picks front, after another losing week (2-3, -1.33 units), I am now 4-11 and down 8.52 units since the start of Week 8. But there is good news. As someone who publicly posts betting picks on the internet, I've often said that you either need to be really good or really bad.

If you're really good, people can follow your picks and make money. If you're really bad, people can fade your picks and make money. If you're just average, then you basically just lose the juice and cost everyone money. That's the worst-case scenario.

Right now, I might be one of the best on the internet at providing fadable NFL picks. Week 10 NFL Betting Results: Washington Commanders +2 (-110) ✅ (+1.00 unit), Miami Dolphins-Indianapolis Colts Over 38 (-107) ✅ (+1.00 unit), Pittsburgh Steelers +3½ (-110) ❌ (-1.10 units). Washington won outright on Thursday Night Football, and the Dolphins-Colts over got us another winner.

I thought I was headed toward a winning week, but Drake Maye suffered a potentially season-ending ankle injury in the first quarter against Detroit (not the first time a team we bet on lost its quarterback in the first 15 minutes of a game). Then, the Texans had a 17-0 lead and blew it against the Cleveland Browns. That pretty much sums up my season.

Actually, the Steelers falling into a 31-3 hole against the Bengals probably sums it up better. Kansas City Chiefs -3½ (+100) ✅ (+1.00 unit), Buffalo Bills -8 (-110) ✅ (+1.00 unit), San Francisco 49ers-Dallas Cowboys Under 56½ (-113) ❌ (-1.13 units), Pittsburgh Steelers +3½ (-110) ❌ (-1.10 units). The Chiefs and Bills covered comfortably, while the Vikings and Packers stayed under the total. The 49ers and Cowboys combined for 86 points, so that was a bad miss.

Then it joined me on Pittsburgh. I was right about one thing: "Theoretically, I should be more confident now, but suddenly I'm worried. That can't be good, right?

" That's what I wrote when GPT spit out the same Pittsburgh pick that I had. I guess I was right that I was probably going to be wrong. Totals: 8-11-1, -3.82 units. I still lead GPT by 1.58 units, although bragging about losing less money than a robot probably tells you everything you need to know about how this season is going.

Dan Z.'s Plug Your Nose and Hit 'Place Bet' Bet of the Week: 6-3, +2.83 units. At least the Plug Your Nose bet is making money. Maybe the problem is that I'm only picking one of those per week. Dan's analysis: Nothing says "let's turn this season around" like betting on the Tennessee Titans.

But this is the kind of ugly underdog I want to be backing. Tennessee has scored at least 23 points in four straight games, while Dallas ranks last in yards allowed and 30th in scoring defense. Changing the defensive play-caller to Mike P...