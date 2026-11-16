NFL Week 10 Winners and Losers: The Cowboys’ Defense Has Hit a New Low

Plus, Patrick Mahomes threw five touchdowns and the Vikings look like the league’s most complete team.

came to a close in prime time as the Bengals took down the Steelers 38–18. The win elevated Cincinnati to first place in the AFC North while dropping Pittsburgh back into the wild-card standings.by an NFC North team for a second straight week in their 35–10 loss to the Lions in Germany, two rookie quarterbacks inThe week will finish in Baltimore on Monday night when the Ravens welcome the Chargers to M&T Bank Stadium for a prime-time matchup.

Loser: Christian Parker, Mike Pettine and the Cowboys’ defenseIt’s been a rough go for Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker in his first season at the helm. After Dallas began the year allowing just over 25 points per game, they hired veteran coach Mike Pettine as a senior defensive assistant to help right the ship. Unfortunately, it has done quite the opposite.

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In the five weeks since the hiring, the Cowboys have allowed 29.2 points per game—a stretch that culminated in a 46–40 loss to the 49ers on Sunday that also saw Dallas allow a whopping 584 total yards. What was perhaps the unit’s most egregious play of the night came in the fourth quarter.

Down just six points with just over three minutes to play, the Cowboys lined up in Cover-0 and, as such, left not only a linebacker but 37-year-old Von Miller matched up with running back Christian McCaffrey in coverage. Niners QB Brock Purdy recognized the mismatch almost immediately and hit his top weapon on an angle route out of the backfield and No. 23 took care of the rest, racing 66 yards to the end zone to extend the 49ers’ lead and effectively put the game away.

McCaffrey would finish the game as San Francisco’s leading receiver, logging four receptions for 161 yards and two touchdowns while also adding 62 rushing yards and a score on the ground. The Cowboys, meanwhile, fell to 4–6 on the year and have quite an uphill battle toward a playoff spot. —The Chiefs have infamously struggled to throw the ball downfield after Tyquan Thornton went down with a torn ACL in Week 4.

After managing just two passes of 20 or more yards from Weeks 4 to 9, the Chiefs went off for seven such throws in their dominant 35–13 win over the Falcons. Patrick Mahomes looked like the same quarterback that tore up the NFL in his early years, throwing for 348 yards and five touchdowns. This marked Mahomes’s first five-touchdown passing game since Week 1 of the 2022 season, his last MVP campaign.

If the Chiefs can throw the ball like this even when running back Kenneth Walker III is out, their chances at winning a fifth Super Bowl will improve exponentially. The Patriots’ trip to Munich quickly turned into a nightmare when Drake Maye went down with an ankle injury in New England’s blowout loss to the Lions. Along with Maye, wide receiver A.J. Brown also exited the game with a hamstring injury.

The game began as an opportunity for the Patriots to rebound from their loss to the Packers with a statement win and ended with concern over Maye’s status as they dropped to 5–5 on the season. The loss dampens the playoff hopes of the reigning AFC champs, who sit at just .500 with their star quarterback injured.

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Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who is both American and German, got to participate in an international game in Germany for the first time as Detroit defeated the Patriots 35–10. Not only did St. Brown play in this year’s Munich game and earn the win, he also had a stellar performance, catching four passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns.

This included a 56-yard touchdown catch that saw St. Brown weave through the Patriots’ secondary for the Lions’ first points of the day and his longest reception of the season..

“My first game in Germany, a place that I call basically my second home. … Being in Germany, No. 1, was a blessing, but being able to win like that with my teammates in front of the fans here in Germany, it’s like a dream come true.

”The Texans entered the 2026 season with Super Bowl aspirations, but after their 27–24 loss to the Browns in Cleveland in Week 10, they’re now just 3–6 and sit firmly on the outside of the AFC playoff picture. Houston held a 17–0 lead over the Browns early in the second quarter and again led 24–20 late in the fourth, but couldn’t keep Cleveland out of the end zone in the final minute—Quinshon Judkins found paydirt with just 53 seconds left to give Cleveland its sixth win of the season.after the loss.

“Really talented football team. … For us, we didn’t do a great job there of playing clean. Way too many penalties there late in the game, didn’t execute properly. Too many penalties, hurt ourselves and found ourselves on the losing end of this game.

” Ryans’s double-mention of penalties to begin his postgame press conference was certainly warranted, as Houston was flagged 13 times for 112 yards in the contest. One of those flags—a pass interference call on cornerback Kamari Lassiter—came on the Browns’ game-winning drive to set them up inside Houston territory and within scoring range. The Vikings held the Packers to just 10 points on Sunday.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect All eyes in the Vikings-Packers game were naturally on the return of newly acquired quarterback Kirk Cousins, but the real winners of the contest were the Vikings’ defense and special teams units. The Vikings have been excellent on defense and special teams this season; those units propelled the team to a 6–0 start.

When they faced tougher opponents over their past two games in the Lions and Bills, however, the Vikings’ lack of offense, including poor QB play from Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz, let them down and kept Minnesota from winning. In response, the. The defense and special teams units did their part, forcing four turnovers and sacking Packers QB Jordan Love eight times. This time, the offense did its part, too, putting up 30 points as Cousins led three touchdown drives.

This Vikings’ defense is elite. Now it might just have a quarterback that can support them enough to keep winning. This one really should have labeled Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow as a winner, but for the sake of keeping things even, the Steelers’ pass defense gets the nod for its poor showing on Sunday night.

On its way to a 38–18 loss to the Bengals that dropped Pittsburgh out of first place in the AFC North and into the wild-card hunt, the Steelers’ defense allowed Burrow to complete 80% of his passes for 408 yards and four touchdowns while posting a passer rating of 135.6. Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, meanwhile, hauled in 11 receptions for 231 yards, while running back Chase Brown caught eight passes out of the backfield and found the end zone twice.for seven games as he dealt with a knee injury and sat well outside the NFC playoff picture.

Less than a month later, they’re now winners of five straight games, and with their 34–6 drubbing of the Cardinals on Sunday, they might just be the Super Bowl contenders everybody thought they’d be to begin the season.? Perhaps, but with the way Matthew Stafford performed—throwing for 249 yards and three touchdowns—mixed with the team rushing for 202 yards and Aaron Donald turning back the clock to record 1.5 sacks, the Rams have a recipe to both compete down the stretch of the regular season and set themselves up for a playoff run that many predicted they’d finish by hoisting the Lombardi Trophy this coming February.

From 2021 to ’24, the Falcons invested top-10 picks on offense by drafting Kyle Pitts , Drake London , Bijan Robinson and Michael Penix Jr. . Despite this, their offense remains inconsistent, failing to reach 20 points in each of their past three games, all losses. On Sunday, the Chiefs blew out the Falcons 35–13. The Falcons simply weren’t able to move the ball well against the Chiefs.

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They went three-and-out on five of their first six drives and mustered just three points before halftime. They didn’t commit a bunch of turnovers or allow a ton of sacks, they simply could not consistently move the ball downfield until it was garbage time in the fourth quarter.

For a team that has invested this much in its offense and put together impressive showings against the Packers and 49ers, this has been a disappointing three-game showing for the Falcons, who remain in last place in a wide-open NFC South. Chuba Hubbard gained 172 yards from scrimmage in the Panthers' win over the Saints on Sunday. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Panthers entered a pivotal divisional matchup against the Saints on a three-game losing streak.

Thanks in large part to running back Chuba Hubbard, this skid came to an end and the Panthers beat the Saints to move to first in the NFC South at 4–5. Hubbard finished the game with 172 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns.

He came up clutch on the Panthers’ go-ahead touchdown drive in the fourth quarter to go up 17–14, touching the ball on all six plays of the drive, including receptions of 29 and 34 yards and a one-yard rushing touchdown to take the lead. After the Saints tied the game with a field goal, the Panthers went on to kick a game-winning field goal on their next drive to win 20–17.emerged that Josh Allen has been “stealing” James Cook’s rushing touchdowns.

Allen does rush for a lot of touchdowns. He rushed for two on Sunday, has 11 on the season and is tied with Hall of FameEric Dickerson and Curtis Allen for 14th all-time in rushing touchdowns with 90 in his career. Still, Cook has rushed for plenty of touchdowns as well, both in his career and this season.

After he rushed for a 74-yard touchdown Sunday to give the Bills a 31–12 lead over the Jets, the CBS broadcast pointed out that Cook has scored a touchdown in eight consecutive games and nine on the year. Yes, the back that has been “so deprived” of rushing touchdowns yet has rushed for one in nearly every game this season.

On top of his production this year, he finished both 2024 and ’25 with double-digit rushing touchdowns, including leading the league in touchdown runs with 16 in 2024. Allen does run a lot, particularly close to the goal line, a wise decision given how good he is in those situations—and how valuable it is to have a quarterback that can successfully sneak into the end zone for touchdowns.

Even so, Cook is rushing for plenty of touchdowns himself and is set to reach double-digit touchdowns again soon. Aaron Glenn didn't seem too happy with the officiating on Sunday. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect While the Jets have now lost five straight games after a 2–3 start, their coach Aaron Glenn was a winner in Week 10.

While arguing with officials after New York quarterback Geno Smith was hit both high and late by Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard, Glenn could be seen saying, “Here’s my problem with that: If that was Josh Allen, every flag on the field would have been thrown. ” CBS cameras capture Aaron Glenn giving officials the business, as he can be seen saying that every flag in the building would've been thrown had Josh Allen been at the receiving end of a late hit on Jets QB Geno Smith:Smith would leave the game after the big hit, and although he cleared concussion protocol, he did not return.

This forced rookie Cade Klubnik into action for the Jets; he went 11-for-20 passing for 137 yards and an interception while taking three sacks and posting a passer rating of just 55.6. New York would go on to lose to the Bills, 31–12, but good on Glenn for sticking up for his quarterback when it comes to the double standard of how officials protect Allen compared to others around the league.

Mike Kadlick is a senior NFL news writer for Sports Illustrated. He’s also a New England Patriots reporter for CLNS Media, where he hosts the Patriots Daily podcast and covers the beat from Gillette Stadium. Before joining SI, Kadlick worked at WEEI sports radio in Boston. He holds a master’s degree in public relations from Boston University.

When Kadlick’s not covering football, he can be found running, spending time with his wife and dog, and enjoying all things pizza. Eva Geitheim is an NFL writer at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in December 2024, she wrote for Newsweek, Gymnastics Now and Dodgers Nation. A Bay Area native, she has a bachelor’s in communications from UCLA.

When not writing, she can be found baking or rewatching Gilmore Girls.