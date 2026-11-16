NFL Week 10 Lessons: Cowboys Should Hire Brian Flores as Head Coach

The 49ers are the first team in the NFC to reach eight wins on the season. They came out of the gate firing on all cylinders and will likely benefit from avoid

Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores might be the only person who can fix the Cowboys' defense. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters ConnectThey came out of the gate firing on all cylinders and will likely benefit from avoiding a slow start.

San Francisco sits comfortably atop the NFC West after a 46–40 shootout win against Dallas. The Seahawks and Rams are starting to wake up and still have plenty of work to do to climb back up the standings, but the two 6–4 squads are on the heels of four NFC North teams who are a combined 27–10. With the way playoff seeding is structured, a few contenders from the NFC West and NFC North could miss the postseason.

Also read Dallas Cowboys Host San Francisco 49ers in Week 10 Sunday Night Game

The 5-3-1 Giants and the 4–5 Panthers are currently insideThis might force the league to consider changes to its playoff structure. Or maybe not, because several compelling games could break out down the stretch with plenty of urgency inside the NFC North and NFC West. Cowboys need to hire Brian Flores as head coach Dak Prescott threw five touchdowns, and George Pickens caught three.

However, that doesn’t mean much for Dallas, not when the defense can’t cover players week to week. The Cowboys got torched again, allowing It’s become clear that Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer can’t fix this defense. Sure, it’s fair to say Schottenheimer got a raw deal when owner and GM Jerry Jones traded star edge rusher Micah Parsons two weeks before his first season last year.

But Jones isn’t going anywhere to pay for his mistake, and he’s tried to upgrade this defense, trading for Quinnen Williams and Joey Porter Jr. It also didn’t work when the team fired defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and hired Christian Parker to replace him. It’s time the Cowboys move on from Schottenheimer, especially if this team has no interest in rebuilding.and hire Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores to be the new head coach.

He might be the only person who can drastically improve the league’s worst defense. The Cowboys aren’t going anywhere with a one-sided team, something that has been noticeable for a few years now. It’s too late to be sellers with the trade deadline coming and going, but the Cowboys should start prioritizing the offseason and begin building a new coaching staff. It’s time.

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Chiefs wide receiver Josh Downs had four catches for 53 yards and a touchdown in Kansas City's win over Atlanta on Sunday. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectDowns didn’t take long to make a difference in his Chiefs debut. With more to account for, Patrick Mahomes got the deep ball working again, and coach Andy Reid finally had the option to go deep into his playbook.

This all led to Mahomes throwing five touchdowns en route to a dominant 35–13 road victory against the Falcons. Even if Downs didn’t record a reception, his first game with Kansas City still would have been viewed as a success because of the attention he commanded on the field.

But after constantly getting lost with the Colts, Downs made sure he didn’t go unnoticed on the stat sheet with his new team, recording four catches for 53 yards, including an 18-yard touchdown, which gave Kansas City a 14–3 advantage seconds before halftime. The Chiefs had been lacking a receiver who could get open downfield since Tyquan Thornton injured his ankle in Week 4 against the Raiders.

Coincidentally, the play that injured Thornton was the last time the Chiefs had a play that went for at least 39 yards. Kansas City did that three times on Sunday against the Falcons. Rookie receiver Cyrus Allen also got back on track, unleashing a filthy route to lose his defender before hauling in a 39-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

Later in the game, Rashee Rice registered a 50-yard reception, and Mahomes’s fifth touchdown of the game went to Andrew Armstrong for 43 yards.. Now, there’s a strong possibility Mahomes will have two reliable speedsters on the field if Thornton gets cleared to play soon. Perhaps it’s best not to get too carried away about the Chiefs’ potential ceiling after beating up on the struggling Falcons.

However, let’s not overlook that the passing game took off without star running back Kenneth Walker III, who was sidelined with a groin injury. At full strength, the Chiefs could be the best team in the AFC because they found a way to regain offensive balance. We’ll soon learn more about Kansas City once the schedule gets tougher.

The Chiefs face the Cardinals next week before games against the Bills, Rams and Bengals.didn’t seem happy that the Vikings surrendered only a third-round pick to acquire Cousins from the Raiders. It certainly seemed like Minnesota got a sweet deal for the veteran signal-caller after this offense quickly went from stagnant to active during Sunday’s 30–10 victory in Green Bay. Cousins’s first Minnesota tenure essentially ended at Lambeau Field, where he sustained an Achilles injury three years ago.

It took Cousins multiple years to regain his top form, and he got validation on that very same field on Sunday that he’s all the way back and ready to finish what he started with the Vikings. With Cousins, the Vikings appear to be legitimate Super Bowl contenders. And the same can be said for the Bears after they traded two first-rounders for Simmons.

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Chicago, which had a bye in Week 10, watched from home as Green Bay was outmatched against Minnesota. The Lions put on a show from Germany in a 35–10 win over the Patriots. But they could now be without star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson for an extended period after he sustained a knee injury.

It doesn’t bode well for the Lions to possibly move forward without two of their best defenders, including do-it-all linebacker Jack Campbell, who sustained a significant neck injury in Week 8.and the defense has been playing better under defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard, whose unit has held opponents to 17 points or less in four constructive games. Still, the Lions might need more to keep pace with the Vikings and Bears.

And the Packers could also use more help after what happened against the new-look Vikings.. However, it seems unlikely all four find a way in, especially with two teams from the NFC West starting to wake up. Last season, the Seahawks and Rams were the two best teams in the NFC.

They have plenty of work to do to regain that status after each had a rocky first half to this season.as the reigning Super Bowl champions won 21–13 in Las Vegas. We might soon have a quarterback controversy in Seattle with how well Drew Lock played. He’s now 4–0 in the games he has filled in for an injured Sam Darnold this season.

The Rams might not be as good as they were offensively in 2025, but they have found their identity with a productive rushing attack and a stout defense led by Myles Garrett. L.A. also beat up on a rookie making his starting debut, getting by Carson Beck and the Cardinals, 34–6. Suddenly, both teams are 6–4 and are tied with the Packers for the seventh and final seed in NFC.

The NFC West and NFC North will face intriguing battles for the three wild-card spots. A contender or two could probably be left out, with two spots belonging to the winners of the subpar NFC South and NFC East. If this development creates must-see drama, perhaps there’s no need to change the playoff structure. The Rams and Seahawks might be back, but they still have to play each other twice in December.

And L.A. hosts Green Bay on Thanksgiving Eve. Let’s see how all this plays out. Gilberto Manzano is a staff writer covering the NFL for Sports Illustrated. After starting off as a breaking news writer at NFL.com in 2014, he worked as the Raiders beat reporter for the Las Vegas Review-Journal and covered the Chargers and Rams for the Orange County Register and Los Angeles Daily News.

During his time as a combat sports reporter, he was awarded best sports spot story of 2018 by the Nevada Press Association for his coverage of the Conor McGregor-Khabib Nurmagomedov post-fight brawl. Manzano, a first-generation Mexican-American with parents from Nayarit, Mexico, is the cohost of Compas on the Beat, a sports and culture show featuring Mexican-American journalists. He has been a member of the Pro Football Writers of America since 2017.