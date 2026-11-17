Patrick Mahomes or Joe Burrow? Which two of five worthy RBs make the All-Star Team? Here are our Week 10 All-Stars.

Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow have gone head-to-head in the AFC Championship Game twice before, and while Sunday wasn't a rubber match, the two star quarterbacks had great dueling performances to earn a spot on our All-Star Team this week.

Mahomes threw five touchdowns in the Kansas City Chiefs' blowout win over the Atlanta Falcons, doing so with a supporting cast mostly full of young players. Burrow, meanwhile, had another outing that will lead many to consider him the favorite for MVP. He threw for 302 yards in the first half alone in the Cincinnati Bengals' victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Quarterback wasn't the only position where we had a tough call to make on this week's All-Star Team, either.

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So, let's take a full look at our Week 10 All-Stars. A great weekend for elite quarterback play. Brock Purdy threw for 389 yards and three touchdowns on 28 passes in the San Francisco 49ers' dominant offensive showing against the Dallas Cowboys.

He would win here a lot of weeks, and the same is true for Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow, who completed 35 of 44 for 409 yards , four touchdowns and no picks against a solid Pittsburgh Steelers defense. It's hard to write off a five-touchdown game, but Dak Prescott threw for a lot of yards while trailing in the Cowboys' loss.

So the nod goes to Mahomes, who had very little to throw to and still came up with 348 yards, five touchdowns and no picks in routing the Atlanta Falcons. Another point in Mahomes' case?

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His two deep-ball touchdown passes were the most such touchdown passes he's thrown in a game since 2021,Just like at quarterback, we also saw a strong week at running back, with at least four guys with games good enough to be honored here. Carolina Panthers' standout Chuba Hubbard had 172 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in a win. Chiefs rookie Emmett Johnson went for 171 yards and two touchdowns in a win.

But neither made the cut this week! Christian McCaffrey had four catches for 161 yards and two touchdowns — yes, against Dallas — and rushed for another 62 in a score, so he's in. And we go with Jahmyr Gibbs, who rushed for 153 and two scores and had another 99 yards receiving in the Detroit Lions' big win over the New England Patriots. Monster games in what was maybe the best running back week of 2026.

If you line up the five biggest receiving days of the last five years in terms of yardage, Ja'Marr Chase now has three of them. He went for 231 on 11 catches in Cincinnati's rout of Pittsburgh, and it's still not the 266 he had in one game in 2022 or the 264 he had in another game in 2024. George Pickens was the beneficiary of three Prescott touchdowns, going for 145 yards in the Cowboys' loss to the 49ers.

He makes the cut this week after his teammate, CeeDee Lamb, made it last week. If we feel bad leaving out Seattle Seahawks star Jaxon Smith-Njigba when he had 171 and a touchdown, that guilt is lessened knowing he'll probably be on here next week .

Isaiah Likely reset his career high with 127 yards on nine catches with a touchdown in the New York Giants' loss to the Washington Commanders. We're barely halfway into 2026, and Likely has already set career highs in catches , receiving yards and touchdowns . He's now jumped ahead of the Raiders' Brock Bowers and the Bengals' Mike Gesicki for the NFL tight end touchdowns lead. Both of them still have six.

We didn't recognize Prescott, but you have to throw some love to his offensive line, which lined up on 52 dropbacks Sunday and had zero penalties and only one sack. The rushing was OK — rushing for 96 yards on 24 carries — but to trail as much and as often as the Cowboys did and keep the quarterback upright is impressive.

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The nod goes to starters Tyler Guyton, Tyler Smith, Cooper Beebe, Tyler Booker and Terence Steele, but we also must shout out backup guard T.J. Bass for 50 snaps after Booker left the game due to injury.

Aaron Donald had his first sacks since 2023 in Sunday's Los Angeles Rams win over the Arizona Cardinals — yes, he was retired for two of those seasons — but he got his first 1.5 of this season, so he makes the cut. Two promising rookies had two sacks each — T.J. Parker of the Buffalo Bills and Derrick Moore of the Lions — but we'll give some love to Levi Drake Rodriguez of the Minnesota Vikings.

He had two sacks in the Vikings' rout of the Packers, logging eight pressures, per Pro Football Focus. The New Orleans Saints ended up losing to the Panthers, but Kaden Elliss was everywhere. He finished with 15 tackles and a sack to go with two tackles for loss and a pass defensed. The only Saints defender to play every snap, he's stepped up two weeks in a row, with a combined 26 tackles and two sacks.

We also considered Washington rookie Sonny Styles and Cleveland Browns star Carson Schwesinger, who each had 13 tackles in wins. Not an amazing week for defensive backs, but Devon Witherspoon had two big sacks on blitzes in Seattle's one-score win over the Raiders. The second came on a third down as Las Vegas was driving in the fourth quarter.

He never has a ton of picks, but he's going for his fourth Pro Bowl in as many seasons in the league, ranked by Pro Football Focus as the league's No. 13 cornerback. We could add to the praise going to Seattle's Tory Horton for his heady play to avoid a touchback, but Fitzgerald came up huge for Carolina, hitting a 54-yard field goal as time expired for a 20-17 win over the Saints.

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